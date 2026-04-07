Designs for Health Appoints Chris Tedesco as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Reckitt executive brings over 25 years of global health brand leadership to the legacy supplement brand

PALM COAST, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the appointment of Chris Tedesco as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder Jonathan Lizotte continues to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Tedesco brings over 25 years of global leadership experience at Reckitt, where he held senior roles in general management and marketing across both developed and emerging markets, including roles based in the UK and Australia. He has a strong track record of driving growth, strengthening brand equity, and leading organizations through sustained growth and evolution in complex, highly regulated categories. He is known for combining strategic clarity with disciplined execution and for building high-performing teams grounded in accountability and integrity. He holds a BA from the College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Designs for Health at such an exciting point in its journey. The company's mission and pursuit for a well world is inspiring, and there is, without a doubt, a strong foundation rooted in quality, efficacy, and practitioner trust," said Chris Tedesco, CEO of Designs for Health. "I look forward to partnering with the team to build on that legacy and unlock further growth opportunities ahead."

"From the beginning, we had a clear vision for what Designs for Health could become and the impact it could make on practitioners and their patients and realizing that vision at scale requires a specific kind of leadership," said Jonathan Lizotte, Founder and Executive Chairman of Designs for Health. "Chris has spent his career earning trust for health brands in complex, highly regulated markets, and I have full confidence he is the right person to lead Designs for Health into its next chapter."

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company is unwaveringly committed to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 36 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source not only for product innovation but also for leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

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SOURCE Designs for Health