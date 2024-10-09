Designs for Health® Expands Peptide Product Range with the Launch of Performance Peptides™

Company introduces a new product formulation to support healthy aging and body composition in every stage of life

PALM COAST, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of Performance Peptides™, a first-of-its-kind plant-based bioactive peptide formulated to promote muscle strength, endurance, recovery, retention and overall performance in aging men and women.*

"Designs for Health is committed to enhancing consumers' lives by offering them health and wellness product solutions that are rooted in science," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "As more individuals embrace GLP-1 weight loss plans, this product launch is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand for maintaining a healthy body composition and muscle retention. Whether used on its own or stacked with other health supplements, Performance Peptides™ plays a pivotal role in supporting consumers' complete wellness journeys."

Performance Peptides™ is packed with 2.4 g of PeptiStrong™**, a cutting-edge ingredient that features three patented, highly absorbable plant-based bioactive peptides derived from the fava bean to support overall muscle homeostasis, endurance capacity, and healthy skeletal muscle growth and retention.* This unique bioactive peptide was discovered, identified, and isolated through state–of–the–art lab testing and AI (artificial intelligence) machine learning by untangling the complex science in thousands of studies on food–derived ingredients for potential clinical benefits. PeptiStrong™ is clinically shown to help increase muscle recovery rate by 144%, performance recovery by 54%, and reduce muscular fatigue by 47%, allowing users to remain as active and energetic as ever.1

Performance Peptides™ works synergistically with other Designs for Health formulas so consumers can easily create a supplement protocol that targets common health concerns, such as muscle retention and healthy aging. Some examples of these specific supplement protocols include but are not limited to the following:

The launch of Performance Peptides™ marks another significant step in advancing the peptide product portfolio for Designs for Health and its brands. In November, Designs for Sport ™ will launch an exciting NSF Certified for Sport® peptide product formulation that harnesses the innovative PeptiStrong™ ingredient.

The Designs for Health Performance Peptides™ is available now on DesignsforHealth.com for $49.99. Performance Peptides™ will also be available in Canada in November 2024.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References

1. Kerr A, Hart L, Davis H, et al. Improved strength recovery and reduced fatigue with suppressed plasma myostatin following supplementation of a Vicia faba hydrolysate, in a healthy male population.

Nutrients. 2023;15(4):986. doi:10.3390/nu15040986

Contact:

5WPR

212-999-5585

[email protected]

SOURCE Designs for Health