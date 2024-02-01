Designs for Health Launches ElectroPure Hydration™ to Redefine Hydration

Leading supplement brand delivers another high-quality, convenient product for smarter hydration that supports everyday life and performance goals of athletes and non-athletes alike

PALM COAST, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of ElectroPure Hydration™, a great-tasting, clementine-flavored electrolyte drink mix in a convenient stick pack that supports recommendations for optimal hydration and peak athletic performance*. ElectroPure Hydration™ delivers two times the electrolytes of the leading electrolyte powder brand and nine times the electrolytes of the leading sports drink†, allowing consumers to refuel with advanced cellular hydration*.

This zero-sugar hydration formula is sweetened with stevia and monk fruit and is made with a full spectrum of balanced ingredients that replenish the electrolytes lost due to sweating.* It uniquely features sodium and potassium in a 1:1 ratio for more optimal, balanced electrolyte replacement.* It also features D-ribose, a key component in ATP synthesis to promote cellular energy production and muscle recovery*; vitamin C for antioxidant support during and post-exercise*; and magnesium bisglycinate chelate and zinc for increased cellular bioavailability*.

"While physical activity and exposure to hot weather are the biggest sources of electrolyte and water loss, our bodies can also suffer water loss from everyday activity and bodily functions. This product is made for the athlete and non-athlete alike as it is imperative to maintain cellular hydration and replenish fluids or we risk a potential decrease in not only athletic performance and muscle, but also cognitive function, and even mental health*," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Water alone is not effective in replenishing the electrolytes our bodies need. With the launch of ElectroPure Hydration™, we are providing a solution that supports functioning at our best, no matter what our daily regimen looks like. Our consumers deserve that and we're excited to deliver it."

The recommended use for the gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO ElectroPure Hydration™ product is to mix 1 stick pack (8 grams) in 16 ounces of water per day or as directed by your health care provider. The product is available to purchase at: https://www.designsforhealth.com/products/electropure-hydration#ELPHYD.

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small educational services company with deep roots in natural medicine and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, including its line of oral health products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com. You can also tune in to Designs for Health's podcast, Conversations for Health, to immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine and further empower you to design a well world with us.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

† 1. 2X the total electrolytes per serving vs. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Powder Packets, the leading brand per Stackline sales data as of September 2023.

2. 9X the total electrolytes per serving vs. Gatorade Classic 12 fl oz as of September 2023.

