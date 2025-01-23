Designs for Health Launches the 3R Gut Reset Program to Enhance GI Health Support

Innovative products and science-driven solutions position the brand as a leader in gut health, offering personalized approaches to reset overall wellness

PALM COAST, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced the expansion of its GI health portfolio with the introduction of the 3R (Remove, Replenish, Repair) Gut Reset Program. This is a clinically-backed three-step program from Designs for Health that takes an innovative and science-driven approach to optimizing gut health and supporting metabolic function and overall well-begin.*

A key innovation within the program is Designs for Health's newest product, IgGI Shield Capsules™, which offer dual-action benefits by binding toxins, fortifying the mucus layer, and supporting gut integrity for nutrient absorption.*

"We developed the 3R Gut Reset Program with the most advanced ingredients on the market to help support your gut, energy, mood, sleep, skin, and normal appetite*, all of which are key factors to achieving optimal health," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "This program exemplifies our commitment to providing health and wellness solutions that integrate cutting-edge science with accessible, practitioner-recommended tools that deliver lasting, measurable results."

The 3R Gut Reset Program provides a comprehensive approach to gut health by targeting key factors that disrupt gut integrity and overall wellness:

Remove : The first step, "Remove," incorporates IgGI Shield Capsules ™ or powder to eliminate harmful microbes and toxins, calm the digestive system, and improve gut barrier function with the ingredient, ImmunoLin ® , the highest potency immunoglobulin available.*

: The first step, "Remove," incorporates IgGI Shield Capsules or powder to eliminate harmful microbes and toxins, calm the digestive system, and improve gut barrier function with the ingredient, ImmunoLin , the highest potency immunoglobulin available.* Replenish : The "Replenish" step fortifies gut flora with ProbioMed ™ 50, a professional-grade probiotic delivering 50 billion CFUs of the ten most clinically researched strains in high-survivability, delayed-release capsules.

: The "Replenish" step fortifies gut flora with ProbioMed 50, a professional-grade probiotic delivering 50 billion CFUs of the ten most clinically researched strains in high-survivability, delayed-release capsules. Revive: Finally, the "Revive" step restores the intestinal lining with GI Revive® which combines soothing, clinically backed ingredients to support nutrient absorption and promote overall gastrointestinal health.*

The expanded GI product line is supported by the company's GI Spotlight functional test, which allows practitioners to assess over 65 biomarkers for personalized, data-driven health recommendations.

A standout ingredient in the 3R Gut Reset Program's dynamic products is N-acetyl-d-glucosamine (NAG), which is clinically shown to support gut barrier integrity by helping to maintain the GI tract's mucosal barrier and further supporting immune health.*

The IgGI Shield™ (capsules or powder), ProbioMed™ 50, and GI Revive® are now available for purchase on DesignsforHealth.com. To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Designs for Health