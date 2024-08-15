Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® Brand, Launches Hydration Packs to Further Support Athletes On-The-Go

Company continues to set the standard for transparency and efficiency within the global supplement industry, offering innovative and convenient product formulations for high-performance athletes

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® brand featuring a line of high-quality, NSF Certified for Sport® supplements specifically tailored to trainers and practitioners supporting athletes, today announced the launch of its Hydration Packs. Designs for Sport® Hydration Packs are a great-tasting, clementine-flavored electrolyte drink mix in a convenient stick pack that supports recommendations for optimal hydration and peak athletic performance*. The Hydration Packs are available now on DesignsforSport.com and DesignsforHealth.com.

"Designs for Sport® is at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge science-based nutrition with training," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health, the creators of Designs for Sport®. "The launch of our Designs for Sport® Hydration Packs exemplifies our Science-First™ approach and commitment to creating research-driven, synergistic formulas that help enhance the overall wellness of top professionals, coaches, and athletes worldwide."

The Designs for Sport® Hydration Packs' zero-sugar hydration formula is sweetened with stevia and monk fruit and is made with a full spectrum of balanced ingredients that replenish the electrolytes lost due to sweating.* It uniquely features sodium and potassium in a 1:1 ratio for more optimal, balanced electrolyte replacement to enhance muscle function. The Hydration Packs also include zinc to support athletic performance, D-ribose for energy production and exercise recovery, and 444% of your daily recommended Vitamin C. The single-serve on-the-go packs deliver a total of 1,940 MG electrolytes that is twice the amount of leading brands and nine times more than the leading sports drink.†

The Hydration Packs launch is part of a larger celebration for Designs for Sport® as the brand expands their product portfolio into the Canadian market. Designs for Sport® products will become available in Canada starting in August 2024 with an initial offering of nine products.

Designs for Sport® is proud to be in over 200 collegiate and pro sport locker rooms across the continent providing their unique line of over twenty NSF Certified for Sport® products to support the link between performance and health. Designs for Sport® supplements are backed by world-renowned doctors and practitioners and are designed for athletic professionals to help them provide the best results for their clients.

The Hydration Packs are available on DesignsforSport.com and DesignsforHealth.com for $27.99 per 14-stick pack. They are also now available on Amazon.

To learn more about Designs for Sport® and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://designsforsport.com/.

About Designs for Health, Inc., the Creators of Designs for Sport®

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†1. 2X the total electrolytes per serving vs. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Powder Packets, the leading brand per Stackline sales data as of September 2023.

2. 9X the total electrolytes per serving vs. Gatorade Classic 12 fl oz as of September 2023.

