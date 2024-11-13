Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® Brand, Launches Pro-Formance Peptides™ to Support Peak Athletic Performance

The NSF Certified for Sport® formula provides key performance benefits that are essential for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to train harder and faster*

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Sport®, a Designs for Health® brand featuring a line of high-quality, NSF Certified for Sport® supplements specifically tailored to trainers and practitioners supporting athletes, today announced the launch of its Pro-Formance Peptides™, specifically designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to support overall muscle homeostasis, including muscle growth, endurance, retention, and recovery.*

Each serving of Pro-Formance Peptides™ delivers 2.4 grams of PeptiStrong™†, a cutting-edge ingredient that features three patented, highly absorbable plant-based bioactive peptides derived from the fava bean to support overall muscle homeostasis, endurance capacity, and healthy skeletal muscle growth and retention.* This unique bioactive peptide was discovered, identified, and isolated through state-of-the-art lab testing and AI (artificial intelligence) machine learning by untangling the complex science in thousands of studies on food-derived ingredients for potential performance benefits. PeptiStrong™ is clinically shown to help increase muscle recovery rate by 144%, performance recovery by 54%, and reduce muscular fatigue by 47%, allowing users to reach peak performance levels, setting a new standard for post-workout recovery.1,2

Pro-Formance Peptides™ can be used independently or easily integrated into supplement protocols with other Designs for Sport® products, addressing key health and performance goals, such as muscle retention and recovery. Examples of targeted supplement protocols include but are not limited to:

The Designs for Sport® Pro-Formance Peptides™ are available on DesignsforSport.com and DesignsforHealth.com for $55.75.

To learn more about Designs for Sport® and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://designsforsport.com/.

About Designs for Health, Inc., the Creators of Designs for Sport®

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†PeptiStrong™ is a trademark of Nuritas Ltd.

