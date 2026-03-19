DESLOC Smart Lock Introduced K120 with GPT Fingerprint Access and Year-Long Power for Everyday Reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC today announced the launch of the K120 Smart Lock, a reliability-focused smart lock engineered for families and landlords who demand stability, long battery life, and fingerprint access that actually works.

Positioned as a practical alternative to feature-heavy but inconsistent smart locks, the K120 combines DESLOC's proprietary GPT Fingerprint Recognition with a 15,000mAh long-life battery system and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity — delivering what the company calls "predictable security for real-life use."

Available starting March 19, 2026, on Amazon and DESLOC.com at an MSRP of $169.99, the K120 is designed to eliminate the most common frustrations users experience with smart locks: failed fingerprint scans, unexpected battery drain, and complicated setup.

Built for the People Smart Locks Often Fail

While many smart locks promise innovation, everyday users often face unreliable fingerprint readers, short battery cycles, and inconsistent connectivity. DESLOC developed the K120 specifically for households that have grown frustrated with those recurring issues.

At the core of the K120 is GPT Fingerprint Recognition, powered by DESLOC's patented GPTfinger algorithm. Unlike conventional fingerprint systems, the K120 is engineered to read dry, wet, worn, or aging fingerprints with a 0.15-second response time. The system dynamically adapts to each user over time, improving accuracy with continued use.

Advanced 3D recognition with live detection helps block fake fingerprints, while all biometric data is stored locally on the device rather than in the cloud — eliminating remote data exposure risks.

The result is what DESLOC describes as "fingerprint-proof access" — unlocking designed to work reliably for seniors, children, workers, and anyone whose fingerprints have struggled with traditional readers.

Power That Lasts — and Doesn't Surprise You

Battery anxiety remains one of the biggest concerns for smart lock owners. The K120 addresses this with a 15,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, delivering up to 13 months of real-world family use on a single charge.

When battery levels drop below 10%, users receive app-based alerts. At under 5%, the system enters Ultra Save Standby Mode to extend remaining power. A built-in USB-C emergency power port ensures the door can always be accessed, even in unexpected situations.

Rather than emphasizing theoretical battery claims, DESLOC focused on real-life usage patterns, aiming to deliver what it calls "a lock that won't surprise you with a dead battery."

Designed for Both Families and Landlords

The K120 supports up to 50 fingerprints and multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, passcode, mobile app control, and physical key access. Built-in Wi-Fi enables remote locking, unlocking, real-time alerts, and door status monitoring without requiring an additional hub.

For families, features like auto-lock with magnetic door sensing, anti-peek passcodes, temporary access codes, and smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant provide convenience without complexity.

For landlords and small property managers, the integrated Landlord Mode allows centralized control of multiple properties, flexible scheduling, group-based access management, and temporary tenant calendars — all managed through the DESLOC SmartControl App.

The system is designed to minimize maintenance, reduce tenant complaints, and simplify long-term property management.

Everyday Simplicity Meets Certified Durability

Installation typically takes about 10 minutes, with automatic left/right door detection eliminating the need for recalibration. Smart modes such as Passage Mode, Do Not Disturb Mode, and Vacation Mode adapt the lock to different living scenarios.

From a durability standpoint, the K120 is rated IP65 for weather resistance and carries BHMA Grade 3 certification, providing dependable daily-use performance in varied environments.

Rather than competing on novelty features, DESLOC positions the K120 around consistency: stable connectivity, durable hardware, and predictable operation over time.

Availability

The DESLOC K120 Smart Lock is available beginning March 19, 2026, at DESLOC.com and Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $169.99. It is currently available for $127.49 with code PRK120DIS, valid through April 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a smart lock solutions brand under DESMAN, a leading professional smart lock company founded in 2009. With nearly ten million families served worldwide, DESMAN has established four joint laboratories and five extreme-environment testing stations globally, maintaining rigorous standards in security, durability, and user experience.

DESLOC products have gained strong traction in the U.S. market, earning top category rankings on Amazon and recognition from leading media outlets including Tom's Guide, AndroidGuys, TechRadar, TWICE, Residential Systems, and the TWICE VIP Awards. By continuously showcasing innovation at global technology events such as CES, DESLOC reinforces its commitment to advancing intelligent home security worldwide.

For more information, visit www.desloc.com.

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SOURCE DESLOC