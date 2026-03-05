No More Fingerprint Hassles, DESLOC Launches K140 Plus Smart Lock with Palm Vein Recognition and 10,000mAh Battery

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC, a global smart lock brand under DESMAN, today announced the launch of the DESLOC Smart Lock K140 Plus, a next-generation smart deadbolt that uses advanced Palm Vein recognition technology to deliver secure, contactless access for modern households. By simply hovering a palm near the sensor, users can unlock their front door quickly and reliably—even in situations where traditional fingerprint recognition may struggle.

Unveiled at CES 2026 and recognized with a TechRadar CES 2026 Award, the K140 Plus sets a new benchmark in biometric home security by combining innovation, privacy protection, and everyday convenience.

"Palm vein recognition represents the next evolution in smart lock technology," said Mark Dong, CEO of DESLOC. "With K140 Plus, we wanted to create a solution that works effortlessly for every family member—children, seniors, or anyone whose fingerprints may not always be recognized—while delivering stronger security and enhanced privacy."

Unlike conventional fingerprint systems, Palm Vein recognition identifies the unique vein patterns beneath the skin. Because these patterns are internal and difficult to replicate, the technology provides enhanced protection against spoofing. Built-in liveness detection further prevents unauthorized access using photos, videos, or replicas. The false acceptance rate is as low as 1 in 1,000,000, significantly reducing the risk of unintended unlocks.

All biometric data is encrypted and stored locally on the device—never in the cloud—offering users greater peace of mind regarding data privacy.

In addition to its advanced biometric technology, the K140 Plus stands out with expanded user capacity, extended battery life, and enhanced durability—delivering meaningful upgrades compared to typical palm-recognition smart locks on the market.

DESLOC Smart Lock K140 Plus Key Features

Palm Vein Biometric Unlocking (Up to 100 Users):

Contactless, highly secure access by recognizing unique vein patterns beneath the skin. Supports up to 100 palm vein profiles—ideal for large families, rental properties, or multi-user households. More stable than traditional fingerprint unlocking and less affected by wet, dry, oily, or worn fingers.

Radar-Activated Gesture Entry:

Millimeter-wave radar sensing detects hand movement and enables touch-free interaction, delivering seamless and hygienic access.

Extended 9-Month Battery Life (10,000mAh):

Equipped with a high-capacity rechargeable battery delivering 9+ months of typical use—longer than many standard smart locks. Includes low-battery alerts and a discreet USB-C emergency power port for uninterrupted access.

Built-in Wi-Fi with Remote App Control:

Monitor lock status, receive real-time alerts, manage access, and control the lock from anywhere via the DESLOC App—no additional hub required.

Your Biometric Data Stays Private:

All palm vein data is encrypted and stored locally on the lock—never uploaded to the cloud—giving you greater control and enhanced protection against data breaches.

Door Status Detection with Magnetic Sensor + Auto-Lock:

Built-in magnetic sensing confirms the door is fully closed before automatically locking, preventing false locks and improving daily security. The lock also automatically detects left- or right-hand door orientation during installation.

IP65 Weatherproof & BHMA Grade 3 Certified:

Engineered with a high IP65 waterproof rating—offering stronger resistance to dust and heavy rain compared to many standard smart locks—while meeting rigorous standards for security, durability, and performance.

Multiple Unlock Methods:

In addition to palm vein recognition, users can unlock via PIN code, remote app control, or mechanical key.

Voice Assistant Compatibility:

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control integration.

Designed with a slim profile and hidden keypad, the K140 Plus complements a wide range of door styles and home aesthetics. The lock supports simple DIY installation, automatically detects left- or right-hand door orientation, and can typically be installed in 10–15 minutes without professional tools.

Pricing and Availability

The DESLOC K140 Plus is available beginning March 5, 2026, at DESLOC.com and Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $169.99. It is currently available for $127.49 with code PRK140PS, valid through April 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a smart lock solutions brand under DESMAN, a leading professional smart lock company founded in 2009. With nearly ten million families served worldwide, DESMAN has established four joint laboratories and five extreme-environment testing stations globally, maintaining rigorous standards in security, durability, and user experience.

DESLOC products have gained strong traction in the U.S. market, earning top category rankings on Amazon and recognition from leading media outlets including Tom's Guide, AndroidGuys, TechRadar, TWICE, Residential Systems, and the TWICE VIP Awards. By continuously showcasing innovation at global technology events such as CES, DESLOC reinforces its commitment to advancing intelligent home security worldwide.

For more information, visit www.desloc.com.

