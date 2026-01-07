DESLOC Smart Lock Led the Market and Unveiled Three Flagships V150 Plus, S150 Max and K140 Plus at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, DESLOC, a professional smart lock brand with 17 years of smart lock industry experience, unveiled its smart lock lineup for the year, showcasing three flagship smart lock innovations: V150 Plus, S150 Max, and K140 Plus. Built around real household needs, the new lineup delivers smarter access, stronger security, and greater convenience—helping families reduce daily friction at the front door.

At the center of the launch is the V150 Plus, the world's first consumer smart lock featuring an integrated perovskite solar panel, engineered to continuously harvest ambient light and extend battery performance in everyday home environments. Unlike traditional solar concepts that rely on direct sunlight, the V150 Plus is designed to generate power in low-light and indirect-light conditions—including shaded porches, covered entryways, and typical indoor or outdoor lighting—reducing the need for manual charging and easing day-to-day "battery anxiety."

DESLOC is also debuting the K140 Plus, featuring touchless biometric access through palm vein recognition and gesture-based unlocking, and the S150 Max, a dual-camera smart lock system designed to provide complete entryway visibility and AI-powered detection and alerts, helping families stay informed about visitors, deliveries, and activity at the door—including packages and lower-angle blind spots.

Flagship Launches at CES 2026

V150 Plus — Self-Sustaining Solar-Powered Smart Lock

The V150 Plus is designed to reduce one of the most common smart lock frustrations: ongoing battery maintenance. With a built-in integrated perovskite solar panel, the lock continuously captures ambient light—helping extend performance and reduce dependency on manual charging. Optimized for low-light environments, the system is built to generate daily power in real homes, including covered entryways and shaded porches, without requiring direct sunlight.

Highlights:

Integrated perovskite solar panel for renewable daily charging, optimized for low-light and indirect-light conditions

for renewable daily charging, optimized for 3D facial recognition with liveness detection to help deter spoofing attempts

with liveness detection to help deter spoofing attempts AI fingerprint unlocking with GPTfinger 2.0 curved sensor , designed for fast and accurate access

with , designed for fast and accurate access Backup battery system with a removable 10,000 mAh unit for uninterrupted operation

Availability: Pre-order expected Q2 2026, priced under $300 (U.S.).

S150 Max — AI-Powered Dual Camera Smart Lock

The S150 Max combines a smart lock with a video doorbell system built for total awareness at the door. Its dual-camera design helps families see more—reducing blind spots for visitors and packages—while AI-powered detection and alerts add intelligence to everyday monitoring, helping distinguish people, deliveries, pets, and unknown activity and sending real-time notifications when it matters most.

Highlights:

Dual camera system (2.5K + 2K) with a wide 176° vertical field of view for top-to-bottom coverage

with a wide for top-to-bottom coverage AI-powered alerts to help identify people, deliveries, pets, and unknown activity

to help identify people, deliveries, pets, and unknown activity Digital peephole display with a built-in four-inch indoor screen for live viewing from inside

with a built-in for live viewing from inside 3D facial recognition and GPTfinger 2.0 AI fingerprint sensor for fast secure access

and AI fingerprint sensor for fast secure access Large 15,000 mAh rechargeable battery with USB-C emergency charging

Availability: Launch expected Q3 2026, MSRP under $400 (U.S.).

K140 Plus — Palm Vein Smart Lock

The K140 Plus brings touchless entry to everyday homes with advanced biometrics and motion-based unlocking—especially useful when carrying groceries, kids, or packages. Designed for real-life routines, it pairs contactless palm vein recognition with gesture-based access and a high-capacity 10,000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, helping reduce charging frequency and deliver dependable performance for busy households.

Highlights:

Palm vein recognition for fast, contactless biometric access

for fast, contactless biometric access Radar-activated gesture unlocking for entry with a simple wave

for entry with a simple wave Built-in Wi-Fi for remote access, control, and real-time alerts

for remote access, control, and real-time alerts 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery with USB-C emergency power support

with IP65 waterproof and BHMA Grade 3 certified for durability

Availability: Pre-order begins January 2026, priced under $200 (U.S.).

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a professional smart lock brand with 17 years of experience developing secure, reliable, and user-friendly access solutions for modern homes, committed to making trusted smart security simpler and more approachable for households worldwide. Backed by parent company DESMAN, DESLOC leverages proven biometric technologies, advanced security engineering, and rigorous product testing to deliver long-lasting performance.

