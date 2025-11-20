Despite Economic Headwinds, 152 Million Plan to Buy Tech Over Thanksgiving Holiday

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Thanksgiving holiday shopping study from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® shows 152 million U.S. adults plan to purchase tech products between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, despite economic concerns and tariff pressures.

As shoppers adjust their budgets across many retail categories, technology stands out as a resilient performer, supported by higher planned participation in Cyber Monday and consumers' growing use of digital tools to navigate deals and compare prices.

"Consumer demand for technology products and services remains strong, despite the economic uncertainty created by more than 100 tariff changes in 2025," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "Lowering and stabilizing tariffs would help reduce inflation, ease interest rates and boost consumer confidence heading into 2026."

Most Thanksgiving shoppers expect to spend about the same on gifts as last year, but many are showing more caution. More consumers plan to cut back compared to 2024, and fewer plan to spend more, often citing concerns about the cost of living and the broader economy.

In CTA's broader Holiday Purchase Patterns Study, 46 percent of those planning to spend less this season attribute their decision to economic concerns, including higher prices linked to tariffs. The National Retail Federation, in their recent holiday reports, noted economic resilience in a year marked by headwinds from tariffs driving up prices.

Cyber Monday continues to gain prominence, with 47 percent of 2025 holiday shoppers planning to participate, nearly matching the 51 percent who intend to shop on Black Friday.

Sixty-five percent of consumers say November offers the best deals, with shoppers increasingly turning to digital tools to compare prices, set deal alerts, and leverage loyalty programs to maximize savings.

This holiday season, tech is outperforming many categories where consumers expect to spend less, such as toys, jewelry, and appliances.

"Technology continues to top Americans' holiday wish lists because it brings real value to everyday life — helping us stay connected, entertained and productive," said Steve Koenig, vice president, Market Research, CTA. "Millions of shoppers will turn to tech not only as the gifts they're hoping to receive, but as the tools they rely on to discover the best deals and find the products that matter most to them. This holiday season, technology is helping people find more joy in giving."

Top tech gifts include:

Wireless headphones and earbuds, expected to be the top-selling item

Video subscription services, which gained significant ground this year

Protective cases and accessories for mobile devices

Methodology:

CTA's annual study, 2025 Consumer Technology Pre-Black Friday Purchase Patterns study was conducted October 23 - November 3, 2025, among 1,201 U.S. adults. The margin of error is ±2.8 percentage points.

