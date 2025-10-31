Despite Judicial Rulings, 1.5 Million Angelenos Remain at Risk: California Community Foundation Calls for Urgent Action and Long-Term Solutions

California Community Foundation

Oct 31, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential suspension of SNAP benefits underscores the urgent need for both immediate relief capacity and sustainable solutions to food insecurity, said Miguel Santana, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation (CCF).

CalFresh—California's version of the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—was expected to stop on November 1 due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. More than 1.5 million people in Los Angeles County, most of them children and seniors, rely on CalFresh to put food on the table.

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled from the bench following a similar decision by another federal judge, who declared the Trump administration's plan to halt SNAP benefits unlawful, but stopped short of ordering immediate payment.

If benefits lapse, hundreds of thousands of families in Los Angeles County already struggling with hunger could face an even deeper crisis. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has already reported a 24% increase in demand this year alone.

RIGHT NOW:

  • A family is sleeping in their car because rent costs too much.
  • A child is going to school hungry.
  • A senior is choosing between medicine and food.

"This crisis is a stark reminder that we cannot rely solely on short-term fixes," said Santana. "At CCF, we work with more than 2,000 partners—from the LA Regional Food Bank and YMCA to CIELO and dozens of grassroots organizations—to reach Angelenos who are too often left behind. For 110 years, CCF has stood with Los Angeles through wildfires, public health emergencies, and economic hardship. Together, we can ensure that families don't just survive these moments—but have the support to thrive long after."

"We learned from previous crises, including this year's wildfires and the COVID pandemic, that as we provide immediate aid, we hear from those affected how systems need to change – that could be insurance coverage or equitable health care. Emergencies can expose disparities that have long been overlooked. They show us that any one of us can suddenly become vulnerable."

This month, CCF created the Impact Fund to respond rapidly to crises like this one while also investing in long-term solutions that address the root causes of hunger, housing insecurity, and healthcare gaps, Santana said.

The support helps in two ways:

  • Today: Families receive emergency food, shelter, and resources.
  • Tomorrow: Communities gain advocacy, organizing, and policy support to create real, lasting change.

CCF funds partners who reach immigrants afraid to ask for help, seniors skipping meals, and working families one paycheck from hunger.

"When a child goes hungry, we respond today. When systems fail families, we work for change and accountability tomorrow," Santana said.

