Despite Pandemic Challenges, New Matrix Medical Network Survey Finds Nurse Practitioners Are More Committed Than Ever to Their Profession

"I have always been committed to my nursing profession but feel health plan members need us even more than they did before the pandemic," said a nurse practitioner who offers direct patient care. "Most members have not been able to see their primary care physicians since the pandemic started. This has made our visits, whether in-person (when allowed) or via telehealth, even more crucial. In many cases we not only bring them care but also the human contact they may not be getting from other normal sources. When you see their response, it inspires you to do more."

Another key survey question inquired about the impact of technology (such as telehealth) on respondents' nursing abilities. Early in the pandemic, as many states went on full or partial lockdown, health plans were restricting NPs from making in-home visits. Organizations such as Matrix overcame that barrier by expanding their use of telehealth, including telephone or voice-and-video calls over the Internet, to continue performing health assessments and a breadth of other clinical services for health plan members. More than nine out of ten NPs reported at least somewhat of a positive impact, with 45 percent saying it was very positive. Only 3 percent found it to be negative, with none stating it was "very negative."

"A lot of our members are elderly, and some are afraid to leave the house for fear of contracting COVID-19," one nurse practitioner shared. "That makes telehealth crucial for this population because it might be the only type of health-related visit they get during this pandemic. Telehealth enabled us to adapt what we do to the unfortunate circumstances we as a nation find ourselves in so we can continue to deliver access to care, and the power of human touch without the physical touch, in their time of great need."

Yet it wasn't only the members who benefitted from the use of telehealth. The NPs surveyed were largely grateful this option was available to maintain care, and that it was implemented so quickly and supported so deeply by their organizations.

"I am not surprised to see results like these," said Laura Jonsson, chief clinical officer at Matrix Medical Network. "Our organization alone has more than 3,000 NPs, and we are in the process of hiring 1,000 more, so we have some strong insights into the level of commitment NPs bring. While it may sound like a cliché, it really is a calling, and we know NPs really care about the members they help. I also think telehealth has proven its effectiveness in bringing NPs and members closer together and improving care, even when there isn't a global pandemic in play. We at Matrix have seen how much having a telehealth option improves NP job satisfaction as well as member satisfaction, and plan to expand its use to further our mission of meeting members where they live or work."

About the Study

Matrix Medical Network collected survey data online from Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 2020. The survey report was based on 489 responses. Survey respondents were nurse practitioners across the U.S.

