Despite Progress, Tobacco Addiction Continues to Afflict 1 in 5 Adults. LifeBridge Naturally Supports Struggling Lungs.

As Global Tobacco Addiction Continues to Persist, LifeBridge Offers Natural Lung Support for Smokers Working to Break the Habit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In early October, new data released by the WHO found that while smoking is still in decline, it remains a persistent and widespread issue around the world. LifeBridge's natural solution, IQ AIR, was designed to help smokers manage symptoms and preserve health as they work to break bad habits.

On October 6th, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, "The world is smoking less, but the tobacco epidemic is far from over." They added that a new global report found the number of smokers around the world had dropped from 1.38 billion to 1.2 billion . While the numbers are trending in the right direction, the decline took place over the course of 24 years, from 2000 to 2024. Slightly more positive was the fact that in the 14 years since 2010, there were 120 million fewer people lighting up a cigarette or cigar, but the struggle is clearly far from over.

While much of the decline in numbers is from people not taking up the habit in the first place, many existing smokers are also trying to quit. Nutraceutical brand LifeBridge is trying to support these efforts through its dietary supplement IQ AIR for Smokers.

The original product, IQ AIR, was developed during COVID to provide natural healing support to lung immunity in the midst of a pandemic centered around preventing respiratory illness. The powerful formula has since been improved and further targeted to create IQ Air for Smokers.

The advanced supplement is designed specifically to support and protect the lungs of those struggling with tobacco addiction. It does this through a unique combination of active ingredients, including double the Vitamin D3 and Cordyceps typically needed for a healthy person. The formula is also enriched with Boswellia serratea extract, known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties . The goal is to use these natural ingredients to strengthen the health of the lungs and help them absorb oxygen more efficiently, even when under daily stress.

"Our objective with all of our products is to create natural solutions to common health concerns," said LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav. "We are happy to support not only allergy-suffering people with our products, but also sportsmen, active young people, the elderly, and even active smokers with a formula supporting lung immunity." Current smokers also fall into that category, with IQ AIR offering a health lifeline as individuals work to extricate themselves from one of the most stubborn shared habits in modern history.

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

