Flu Season Predicted to Be "Nasty This Winter." IQ AIR Can Help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New report finds the flu season could be a tough one over the 2025-2026 winter. IQ AIR is a "Smart Lung Vitamin" that provides natural support to maintain wellness and guard against catching the flu during the socially busy holiday season.

The holidays are a time when sickness tends to spread more easily. As temperatures drop and people gather indoors for festivities, the potential for transferring germs goes up. This is a normal cycle, but recent data suggests the flu season "could be nasty this winter."

"The signs are, it could be a big season. The flu season might have a little bit of a punch to it this year," said researcher Richard Webby from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (via NPR). Webber's words came on November 19th, just days before the 2025 holiday season kicked off with Thanksgiving. Webber added that trends from the Southern Hemisphere (which is leaving winter behind) showed a longer flu season than is typical in store for North Americans.

As the signs point toward an extended flu season and the holidays provide more opportunities for germ transfer than is typical, consumers will be on the lookout for preventative options. This is where IQ AIR can help.

"IQ AIR is for people looking for natural support," said LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav. He added that the dietary supplement is what is called a "Smart Lung Vitamin" optimized for respiratory health and support.

The ingredient list for IQ AIR consists of a unique blend of seven supporting natural ingredients, including Cordyceps extract, which has been linked to lung health. Forms of Cordyceps have also been shown to shorten the duration and improve scores for cough, phlegm, and wheezing in respiratory patients. The result is a clean dietary supplement that is carefully crafted to support strong, healthy lung tissue and is packed with antioxidants to defend the body from harmful free radicals.

IQ AIR is a useful form of natural health support. It is an ideal natural wellness tool for health-conscious consumers to have on hand as they head into a season marked by the flu, colds, and other forms of lung illness.

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

