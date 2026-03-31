Despite TSA Pay Resuming, Spring Break Travelers Should Still Expect Delays -- Here's How to Prepare

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six weeks of uncertainty, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents will begin receiving paychecks as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown continues. Despite this development, staffing shortages are still expected to affect airport operations at some airports.

As TSA delays persist heading into peak Spring Break travel season, experts at Squaremouth, a leading travel insurance marketplace, are advising travelers not to let their guard down, as airport operations are unlikely to improve overnight. With that in mind, Squaremouth has outlined the following tips to help travelers protect their time and investment.

Spring Break Tips for Travelers:

Monitor Wait Times and Airline Updates: Airline apps and airport websites can provide live updates on key information, such as TSA wait times, delays, and gate changes. Staying informed can help you avoid unnecessary stress.

Plan for Extra Time and Flexibility: Because some TSA wait times are still lengthy, arrive a few hours early. Consider traveling during off-peak hours when possible.

Pack Smart: Keep essential items with you, such as snacks, a power bank, and headphones, to make waiting more manageable. Make sure you practice TSA guidelines for a smoother experience; follow liquid and electronics rules, keep your ID and boarding pass on hand, and limit carry-on clutter.

Expedite Screening When Possible: Services such as TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can help avoid long wait times; however, availability can vary depending on the airport. Make sure to check availability for your specific airport.

Understand the Travel Insurance Implications: Standard travel insurance generally won't cover interruptions caused by long TSA lines. Travel delay or missed connection benefits only apply when the disruption is caused by covered perils, like severe weather, airline mechanical issues, or other unforeseen events listed in your policy. That said, travel insurance remains valuable protection for other events that can compound an already disrupted trip, such as a cancelled flight due to severe weather, a sudden illness that forces you to cut your trip short, or a lost or delayed bag. Review your policy carefully and keep all receipts and documentation in the event you need to file a claim.

Read more about travel insurance during and after a government shutdown here.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

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Lauren McCormick

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SOURCE Squaremouth