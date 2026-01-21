Temperatures Are Dropping and So Are Natural Gas Prices for Consumers Energy's Customers

Consumers Energy works year-round to keep costs down – and supports customers when they need it the most

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures fall across Michigan, Consumers Energy customers are seeing something different from national headlines: lower natural gas prices. Through smart planning and Michigan's extensive underground storage system, Consumers Energy is keeping energy costs within reach for customers across the state.

By purchasing natural gas during the summer when prices are lowest and storing it for winter use, Consumers Energy delivers meaningful savings to customers. As a result, residential natural gas rates are 28% below the national average. Consumers Energy also does not profit from the cost of gas – passing on savings directly to our customers.

"Families are facing real pressure from rising costs – groceries, housing, healthcare and more – energy shouldn't add to that burden," said LeeRoy Wells, senior vice president and president of gas delivery. "No one should have to choose between heating their home and buying groceries. That's why we work year-round to keep costs down – and why we're ready to help connect customers with real savings and solutions."

To further support Michigan families during extreme cold weather, Consumers Energy is doing more than working to keep costs down – we're also here to help when customers need additional support.

Last week, Consumers Energy announced a $5 million investment to help customers and communities across Michigan access bill assistance through trusted local community partners. If you're worried about your bill, you don't have to navigate it alone. Consumers Energy is here to support our customers and walk through options designed to keep energy costs within reach.

Customers can act today by visiting: ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance

"Keeping energy within reach means planning ahead, passing savings on, and showing up for customers when it matters most," Wells added. That's the work Consumers Energy delivers everyday – and you can count on us to deliver for Michigan.

SOURCE Consumers Energy