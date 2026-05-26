DESRI and Tierra Adentro Growth Capital Announce Start of Construction on Foxtail Flats and Four Mile Mesa Solar and Storage Projects in San Juan County, NM

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESRI, a leading renewable energy company, and Tierra Adentro Growth Capital (TAGC), an investment platform providing strategic capital for next generation infrastructure, today announced the start of construction on two co-located solar and storage projects in San Juan County, New Mexico.

Foxtail Flats Solar and Storage (Foxtail Flats) comprise a 170 megawatt (MW) solar project paired with an 80 MW/320 megawatt hour (MWh) battery storage facility contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement with the Incorporated County of Los Alamos. Four Mile Mesa Solar and Storage (Four Mile Mesa) comprise a 100 MW solar project paired with 100MW/400 MWh battery storage project procured through PNM's Rate 36B to support Meta's data center operations. Project stakeholders celebrated the groundbreaking for both facilities on May 14, 2026.

Together, the projects represent 270 MW of solar energy and 180 MW of battery energy storage, sited on land owned by the Ute Mountain Ute, and adjacent to DESRI's operating San Juan Solar and Storage facility as well as the retired San Juan Generating Station. The projects are expected to begin commercial operations in 2027.

"Breaking ground on Foxtail Flats and Four Mile Mesa marks another significant milestone for DESRI and for San Juan County," said Thomas de Swardt, President of DESRI. "These projects build on the success of our adjacent San Juan Solar and Storage facility and reflect DESRI's commitment to the region's clean energy transition. We are grateful for the continued partnership with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Incorporated County of Los Alamos, PNM, and Meta, and look forward to delivering reliable, cost-effective renewable energy to New Mexico. Finally, DESRI is also thrilled to partner with TAGC in their equity investment in the Projects and looks forward to growing a broader partnership with them."



"The Foxtail Flats and Four Mile Mesa projects will be a milestone in New Mexico's energy transition and economic development," said Alok Sindher, Managing Partner at TAGC. "Together, these projects will employ approximately 600 construction personnel at their peak and add energy and capacity to the local grid. We're excited that this equity investment will catalyze local economic growth and employment and is a significant step forward in New Mexico's progress towards a cleaner grid. We look forward to continuing to partner with DESRI, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Incorporated County of Los Alamos, PNM, and other stakeholders to advance clean energy in New Mexico."

"Foxtail Flats' combination of solar plus storage means we can capture abundant New Mexico sunshine during the day and then use the batteries to deliver that energy in the evening, when people are home, lights are on, and the grid is under the most stress," said Matt Heavner, Vice Chair of the Incorporated County of Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities. "It will provide a major new source of reliable, carbon-free electricity to Los Alamos, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory and Kirtland Air Force Base. The Los Alamos community has been awaiting Foxtail Flats, and it is exciting to put shovels in the ground on a project of this scale."

Financing for the construction of the projects was led by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) and Santander Corporate & Investment Bank (Santander).

SOLV Energy will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the solar and storage facilities.

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, invest-in, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 80 solar, wind and storage projects representing more than twelve gigawatts of aggregate capacity. Please visit http://www.desri.com for more information.

About Tierra Adentro Growth Capital

Tierra Adentro Growth Capital is a newly launched investment platform providing strategic capital for next generation infrastructure in New Mexico. The fund aims to meet American reindustrialization needs in the Land of Enchantment through innovative growth capital solutions across advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and energy through the Tierra Adentro Fund. TAGC leverages decades of experience in infrastructure finance to develop innovative funding models. Learn more: TAGrowth.com.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals described in this release will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein did or will continue at all or in the same manner as at the time of the press release.

Contact:

DESRI Media

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Contact:

TAGC Media

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SOURCE DESRI