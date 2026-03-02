Destination Body! JETSET Pilates® Now Open at Coconut Point, Expanding the Brand's Presence in Southwest Florida

ESTERO, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates®, the modern, musically driven Pilates experience, is now officially open at Coconut Point. The new studio, owned by Carlos Ponce and Andrea Ponce, introduces the brand's signature high-energy, full-body workout to the rapidly growing Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples communities.

Born in Miami and globally recognized, JETSET Pilates is an immersive 50-minute, full-body workout on custom reformers, combining strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements. Dynamic classes deliver a well-rounded, all-in-one workout designed to sculpt, tone, and energize the entire body.

Carlos and Andrea Ponce are experienced owner-operators of multiple successful businesses and parents to young children, bringing a deeply personal understanding of how fitness, wellness, and community fit into busy lives. Their hands-on leadership and passion for exceptional client service are reflected in the strong following and continued success of their Merrick Park studio, where a loyal community among instructors, staff and members has grown around their client-first approach.

JETSET Pilates Coconut Point represents the owners' second JETSET Pilates location, following the success of their Merrick Park studio in Coral Gables, with a third location planned in Kendall as part of their continued South Florida expansion.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce JETSET Pilates to Coconut Point and Southwest Florida," said Carlos Ponce, co-owner of JETSET Pilates Coconut Point. "JETSET is unlike anything many people here have experienced before; a challenging, musically driven workout delivered in a welcoming environment where everyone feels supported and part of a community."

The 1,700-square-foot studio offers classes daily from early morning through evening and features 12 custom-designed reformers, curated lighting, and JETSET's signature modern aesthetic, creating an elevated fitness experience designed to motivate and energize. With intimate class sizes and highly trained instructors, JETSET delivers personalized attention while cultivating connection and community.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming, client-focused experience where everyone feels comfortable, whatever their fitness level or goals," said Andrea Ponce, co-owner. "We prioritize training our team to ensure every client feels confident, challenged, and excited to return."

JETSET Pilates Coconut Point is located at 23050 Via Villagio, Suite 121, Estero, FL 33928. For class schedules, pricing, and membership information, visit: https://jetsetpilates.com/fl/coconut-point/ , email [email protected] , or call (239) 895-9238.

Follow @jetsetpilatescoconutpoint on Instagram for updates, events, and community highlights.

SOURCE JETSET Pilates