JETSET Pilates Brings Its Signature Reformer Experience to Houston with First Location in River Oaks

Women's Healthcare Professional Launches Boutique Fitness Studio Rooted in Care and Community

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is proud to announce the upcoming grand opening of its first Houston city location in the River Oaks neighborhood. Located at 3515 W. Dallas Street, Suite 200, the new 1,800-square-foot studio has begun preview classes and will open its doors officially on May 18, with a grand opening celebration to follow on May 30.

JETSET Pilates River Oaks is owned and operated by Tiana Montgomery, a women's healthcare professional with over a decade of experience caring for others during some of life's most meaningful and vulnerable moments. A nurse by training, she has worked across labor and delivery, oncology, and medical device sales. These experiences deeply shaped her perspective on physical health, emotional wellbeing, and the importance of creating spaces for women to feel supported. Her passion for wellness has long been both personal and professional, guiding her work and ultimately inspiring her path into studio ownership. After experiencing a particularly difficult pregnancy, Tiana turned to Pilates during her postpartum recovery as a way to rebuild strength, reconnect with her body, and support her mental health, and is now looking to bring its meaningful impact to her community.

"Pilates played such a meaningful role in helping me regain my strength and confidence after pregnancy," said Montgomery. "When I took my first JETSET class, I felt an immediate connection not just to the workout itself, but to how it supported both my physical and mental wellbeing. Opening this studio is incredibly personal for me. It allows me to take what has always been my chosen career, supporting women's health, and extend it into something I am truly passionate about: creating a space where others can prioritize themselves."

Originally from Chicago, where house music originated, Tiana felt an instant connection to JETSET's music-forward atmosphere and high-energy experience. As a mother and lifelong advocate for women's wellness, opening JETSET Pilates River Oaks represents a natural extension of her life's work, transforming her professional dedication to women's health into a passion project rooted in empowerment, community, and connection. For Tiana, creating this studio is not only about fitness, but about offering a welcoming environment where people can feel strong, supported, and inspired.

"Tiana embodies the heart of what JETSET Pilates stands for," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Her background in women's healthcare, her personal wellness journey, and her desire to give back to her community make her an incredible franchise partner. We are proud to open our first Houston studio with her leading the way in River Oaks."

The studio will feature 13 custom reformers, offering 50-minute, high-end classes combining strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind, reflecting the studio's mission to blend premium fitness with a community-driven experience for all levels. The River Oaks location has already begun building meaningful community relationships and plans to continue hosting collaborative, wellness-focused events leading up to and following its opening.

To learn more about JETSET Pilates River Oaks, schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/tx/river-oaks/ , call (832) 924-0413, or follow the studio on Instagram @jetsetpilatesriveroaks.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates