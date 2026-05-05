JETSET Pilates Announces Grand Opening of First New Mexico Location in Albuquerque

New Uptown Studio Will Introduce Premium, Full-Body Reformer Pilates and Community-Driven Wellness Experiences to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates, the fast-growing modern Reformer Pilates franchise offering premium, full-body workouts, is expanding to New Mexico with its first studio opening in Albuquerque's Uptown district. Located at 2200 Louisiana Blvd NE Suite 08E, the studio will be owned and operated by Denver Nguyen alongside his partner Carina Palomino. Preview classes will begin May 18, with showcase and community-building events planned in the lead-up to opening, and a full grand opening celebration planned for May 30 from 3-5pm, featuring local vendors, light bites and drinks, a DJ, access to discounted Founding Memberships, and exclusive JETSET swag.

Nguyen brings an entrepreneurial background shaped by years in corporate finance, startup consulting and executive coaching. He began his career as a junior executive in finance at Amazon and Shell before moving into consulting and eventually entrepreneurship, experience that helped prepare him to build and lead his own businesses. Palomino, with a background in dance, holds a deep appreciation for the mind-body connection that Pilates offers, and plans to bring her love of movement to her new venture.

Together, the couple was drawn to the opportunity to bring a community-focused fitness concept to Albuquerque. Both owners plan to be deeply involved in the studio's day-to-day presence, helping lead workouts, events and community outreach.

"I'm excited to bring a fresh fitness concept to Albuquerque, especially one centered around community," said Nguyen. "What kept drawing me back to JETSET was how different it felt; I loved the role music plays in the experience, and I was impressed by the strength of the team and the momentum behind the brand. Through franchising, we are still able to be a locally owned business, while backed by the proof of concept and JETSET's strong support system."

The 2,400-square-foot studio will feature 14 custom reformers, offering 50-minute, high-end classes combining strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music. Each class is designed to strengthen, lengthen, and energize both body and mind, appealing to a wide range of individuals from young professionals to busy parents to athletes looking for an efficient, full-body workout.

Ahead of the opening, the Albuquerque location has already begun building relationships through a robust lineup of pre-opening activations. The couple have focused on creating unique community events, including founding member-focused experiences, rooftop gatherings, Mother's Day programming, free mat-based pop-ups and collaborations with local partners, reflecting their vision for the studio as not just a place to work out, but a place to connect through movement, music and shared experience.

Founding members are set to receive exclusive perks from local partner businesses at the grand opening celebration, with nearly $1,000 in complimentary benefits available through the studio's Founders Bag program, including wellness products, beauty treatments and local perks.

"Denver and Carina bring a thoughtful mix of entrepreneurial drive and creativity that makes them an excellent fit for the JETSET brand," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "Their shared passion for movement, connection and community is already coming through in the thoughtful events, local partnerships and founder-focused experiences they've created ahead of opening, and we can't wait to see their continued success in Albuquerque."

For more information about JETSET Pilates Albuquerque, to schedule a class, or inquire about memberships, visit https://jetsetpilates.com/nm/albuquerque-uptown/, call (505) 589-3146, or follow the studio on Instagram @jetsetpilatesabquptown.

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has quickly become one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique fitness franchise space, with over 350 studios open or in development across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The brand is known for its 50-minute classes that combine strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements for a full-body workout, focusing on connection, consistency, and wellness in every community it serves. For more information, please visit https://jetsetpilates.com, or follow the brand on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact: Grace Skowron | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates