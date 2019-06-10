Destination XL Group Selects Infor to Optimize Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Destination XL Group (DXLG), the industry's leader in men's big and tall apparel, has decided to partner with Infor to grow market share and top line sales, improve customer segmentation and drive state-of-the-art marketing activities. DXLG we will be working alongside with Three Deep Marketing, an Infor Alliance Partner, to leverage Infor's rich breadth of customer engagement solutions to deepen relationships with existing and new customers by better understanding preferences around promotions, pricing and assortment.

Specifically, DXL will implement Infor CloudSuite CRM, Infor Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Infor Omni-channel Campaign Management (OCM) and Infor Loyalty powered by CrowdTwist to cut through the noise and provide relevant communications across all channels. "The challenge for today's retailers is to understand what offers will resonate with consumers, determine when they want to be engaged and identify which channel to target because the customer is always influenced, always browsing and always shopping," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president and group manager, Infor. "Working with our team of retail experts, DXLG will be able to address these challenges and drive their strategy using Infor's "Everywhere Consumer' strategy powered by their customer engagement solutions to ensure the right message is delivered at the right time and through the right channel."

Customers are driving disruption in retail with the power to research, browse and shop with their smartphones everywhere they go. Therefore, today's customer journey begins well before a shopper enters a store or even visits a website. If retailers want to succeed, then managing engagement and expectations throughout the customer journey is critical to building lasting customer loyalty.

"With Infor's end-to-end customer engagement solutions, we can understand our customers better, produce rich and deep customer profiles and drive incredibly smart segmentation to connect and engage with our customers in a more meaningful and targeted way," said Jim Davey, CMO of Destination XL Group.

With Infor CloudSuite CRM and Infor Loyalty powered by CrowdTwist, DXLG will move to a comprehensive customer data platform that offers deep insights into the customer's preferences and behaviors. Along with Infor OCCM, a leading segmentation solution, DXLG is positioned to create a differentiated customer engagement experience, drive growth and boost customer satisfaction over the coming years.

In addition, Three Deep's functional and technical knowledge of Infor customer engagement solutions and their data-informed approach to digital marketing drives tangible business results for their customers. The company will support DXL through this transition. "Three Deep has had tremendous success bringing customers live on Infor software," said Dave Woodbeck, CEO, Three Deep. "Expanding our partnership with this most recent engagement speaks to the strength of our relationship with Infor and the commitment we have to retail customers by providing innovative solutions that address their digital transformation needs to improve the consumer experience."

"All retailers want satisfied and loyal customers, but that challenge is greater than ever. The Infor 'Everywhere Consumer' strategy enables retailers to be predictive, connected, and agile with their customer engagement, so they can offer consistent, relevant and thrilling offers, insights and experiences. With advanced customer analytics, Infor Retail can help retailers engage their customers in a thoughtful way," continued Tollefson.

Infor's Retail division now supports more than 2,500 global fashion, retail, and grocery brands who work with Infor to modernize operations and take advantage of the latest consumer and business technologies — mobile, social, science and cloud.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel. The Company currently has 225 DXL retail and outlet stores in operation across every major metropolitan market in the continental United States with two stores located in Canada. With more than 2,000 private label and name-brand styles to choose from, big & tall customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe solutions not available at traditional retailers. The retailer operates under five brands: Destination XL® (DXL®), Casual Male XL®, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL® and LivingXL®.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

