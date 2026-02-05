Destinations International Names Orange 142's Cassandra Razzi to Social Impact Committee

Appointment builds on Orange 142's work helping destination organizations drive visitation, revenue, and community impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a leading digital marketing agency and a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), today announced that Cassandra Razzi, Senior Manager of Business Development, has been named to the 2026 Social Impact Committee of Destinations International (DI), the world's largest association for destination organizations and tourism professionals. The appointment reflects Orange 142's ongoing work with destination marketing organizations (DMOs) to expand reach, drive revenue, and support responsible tourism growth that strengthens local economies and communities.

The Destinations International Social Impact Committee brings together industry leaders focused on advancing outcomes-based strategies for welcoming and responsible tourism. Razzi represents Orange 142's travel and tourism practice, partnering with DMOs to deliver performance-led, data-driven media strategies that increase visibility, grow visitation, and support sustainable economic outcomes, while connecting media investment with lasting community value.

"Destinations International is driven by the experienced volunteers who serve on our boards and committees," said Sophia Hyder Hock, Chief Impact Officer at Destinations International. "Cassandra brings valuable perspective from her work at Orange 142 supporting destination marketing organizations with data-driven strategies. We are pleased to welcome her to the Social Impact Committee and look forward to her contributions as we continue advancing destinations as engines for economic vitality and positive community impact."

Orange 142 has built a long-standing presence in travel and tourism, delivering integrated digital advertising, audience targeting, and performance measurement solutions that help destinations maximize the impact of their marketing investment while supporting sustainable economic growth.

"I'm honored to serve on Destinations International's Social Impact Committee," said Razzi. "Tourism has the power to do more than drive visitation. It can create opportunity, expand access, and strengthen communities. That responsibility is central to our work at Orange 142, where we help destinations connect data, media, and local impact in ways that deliver both performance and long-term benefits."

"Destinations International is one of the most respected organizations in travel and tourism, bringing together leaders who are shaping how destinations grow responsibly," said Maria Lowrey, President of Orange 142. "Cassandra's appointment reflects our continued commitment to helping DMOs drive measurable economic impact while expanding opportunity, improving access, and supporting the communities they serve."

Razzi will be on site at the 2026 Destinations International Marketing & Communications Summit in Cleveland February 24-26, where destination marketing and communications leaders will convene to explore a new era of destination storytelling shaped by AI, advocacy, and evolving community expectations.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange 142.com .

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world's largest and most respected resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 10,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations worldwide, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative global community. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org .

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings