Orange 142 Wins Two 2025 MarCom Awards for Emerald Isle Realty Digital Campaign

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), and a leading digital marketing agency for mid-market brands and agencies, today announced Orange 142 has been recognized with two 2025 MarCom Awards for its work with Emerald Isle Realty, earning Gold for SEM Campaign ("One Line to Rule Them All") and Platinum for Organic Social Media Strategy ("Organic Impact"). The awards recognize a data-driven, full-funnel approach that delivered measurable growth across paid search and organic social.

"This work is a great example of what happens when performance strategy and storytelling are aligned," said Brenton Maddox, SVP, Client Success at Orange 142. "Our team focused on connecting intent-driven media with authentic organic engagement, and the results speak for themselves."

Emerald Isle Realty is a family-owned vacation rental company celebrating more than 64 years of service along North Carolina's Crystal Coast. With over 700 island homes spanning Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, and Atlantic Beach, the company is known for its commitment to customer service and creating memorable experiences for generations of beach-loving families. Orange 142 partnered with Emerald Isle Realty to modernize its digital strategy and drive growth across the full customer journey.

Through integrated campaigns across Google and Meta, Orange 142 identified opportunities to unify search strategy and elevate organic social as a direct revenue driver. The work resulted in a 19% increase in paid traffic, a 33% lift in total revenue, a 62% increase in direct bookings from organic social, and an 81% increase in direct revenue driven by organic social, supported by a 9,134% return on investment, up 32% year over year.

"Orange 142 brought a clear strategy and a disciplined, data-first mindset to our marketing efforts," said Jason Voelpel, Chief Marketing Officer at Emerald Isle Realty. "The collaboration helped us reach new audiences while delivering real business impact."

