Destiny Wealth Partners Announces Its Strategic Alliance with Estate Guru to Help Make Smart Estate Planning Simpler for Clients

TAVARES, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners, a Central Florida-based independent Registered Investment Advisor, is excited to announce its alliance with Estate Guru, an industry-leading online estate planning solution powered by attorney-guided technology.

"In alliance with Estate Guru's nationwide network of estate planning attorneys, we're able to offer individuals and families greater peace of mind about their legacy by providing an effortless, quality, customizable estate plan at an affordable price," said Ruggie, who is Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners, which has nearly $1B in assets under management. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business as Ruggie Wealth Management (Tavares, Winter Park and The Village®), Destiny Family Office, KCG Investment Advisory Services (Savannah, GA), and Nichols Wealth Partners (Boca Raton, FL).

"Clients are clamoring for high value from their financial advisors, and I know many of our clients will see the immediate effects of our partnership by having increased access to innovators with a deep estate-planning knowledge and vast network of specialized attorneys, who, like us, have an abiding passion for serving clients," said Ruggie. "Greater efficiency will give me and my team more quality time to be present with our clients as they make important multi-generational decisions. Once those decisions are made, those clients will be able to share, track and access every document with others named in their estate plan, and to amend their plan to reflect life's constant changes. That will translate to an even better experience for the clients we serve."

For clients whose needs are more complex, Destiny Private Trust, a Trust Representative Office of National Advisors Trust Company (NATC), provides comprehensive trust services to individuals and their families, helping them to better navigate through life's many transitions.

Ruggie has earned national recognition from some of the most respected names in the industry. In addition to being named for the 11th time to the Barron's annual list of top 1200 wealth management firms in 2023, he was also recognized in 2023 for the 5th straight year by Forbes/Shook Research as one of its Top Advisors state-by-state (5th in North Florida), and in its inaugural year, USA Today recognized Destiny Wealth Partners among its 500 Best Advisory Firms.

To schedule an appointment or second opinion with Destiny Wealth Partners, visit DestinyWealthPartners.com or call 352.343.2700.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Ruggie Wealth Management, Destiny Family Office, KCG Investment Advisory Services and Nichols Wealth Partners. Destiny Private Trust is a Trust Representative Office of National Advisors Trust Company (NATC), which is federally chartered and regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department, and is authorized to do business in all 50 states. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. These recognitions should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. *Additional disclosures and important information at ruggiewealth.com/disclosures.

