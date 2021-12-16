Destiny Wealth Partners Launches Private Trust Capabilities and Services

TAVARES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Wealth Partners, the independent RIA for Central Florida-based Ruggie Wealth Management and Destiny Family Office, and Savannah-based KCG Investment Advisory Services, is excited to announce it has launched Destiny Private Trust, a Trust Representative Office of National Advisors Trust Company (NATC), the largest advisor-owned, independent trust company in the nation, to provide comprehensive, personalized trust services to clients.

Destiny Private Trust is the culmination of years of strategic planning and is supported by a relationship that began five years ago with NATC to provide a full range of trust and trustee capabilities and services.

"Destiny Private Trust reflects an evolution of the breadth and depth of comprehensive wealth management services our firms are already offering our clients and their families through every life stage and across generations," said Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners. "Developing and maintaining close, multigenerational relationships with our clients and their families, and helping to strengthen their wealth transfer strategies, is a deeply personal process that is foundational in our firm."

NATC, with $10 billion in assets under administration, is a nationally chartered trust company, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department, and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

"More and more of our clients are seeking trustee services and trusts, which have increasingly become a feature in the plans we implement for them. Being able to provide these services and integrate them into our broader wealth management and family office offerings is a strong differentiator for us which allows us to provide additional continuity for the future.

"Clients benefit from the services of a world-class, federally chartered trust company while continuing to work directly with their own trusted advisor from Ruggie Wealth, Destiny Family Office or KCG Investment Advisory Services, so this is a great fit," said Ruggie.

"NATC's corporate directed trustee model allows Destiny Wealth Partners to remain in charge of portfolio and investment management and be named in our clients' trust documents as the investment advisor. It's really a tremendous partnership that will continue to help us strengthen and deepen the relationships we forge with our client families."

About Tom Ruggie

Tom Ruggie is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and a veteran of the investment and financial planning industries who began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management to serve individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations who desire customized wealth management services that help them achieve their financial objectives, challenges and aspirations. Since then, he has added Destiny Family Office to provide services to high net worth and ultra- high net worth clients and partnered with KCG Investment Advisory Services. His entrepreneurial spirit, investment strategy and steadfast dedication to client service have allowed him to grow Ruggie Wealth Management and related companies into a continuum of financial services. He has been recognized among Barron's Top 1200 Advisors nine times, and as a Forbes Best-in-State Advisor since its inception. He was nominated to join the Forbes Finance Council.

About National Advisors

National Advisors Trust Company, (NATC) is the largest advisor-owned, independent trust company in the U.S. and has $10+ Billion Under Administration. It is a premier, independent national trust company providing expert trust services and solutions and enriching lifelong relationships with trusted advisors and the clients they serve. For more information on NATC, visit www.nationaladvisors.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Ruggie Wealth Management, Destiny Family Office, and KCG Investment Advisory Services. Destiny Private Trust is a Trust Representative Office of National Advisors Trust Company. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Ruggie Wealth Management is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Ruggie Wealth Management by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, may base their selections on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

