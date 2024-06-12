Destiny Wealth Partners Named InvestmentNews Awards Finalist

Prestigious Inaugural Award Recognizes Exceptionalism in Wealth and Investment Management

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Wealth Partners has been named a finalist in the prestigious InvestmentNews 2024 Awards of Excellence in the category "RIA Team of the Year (10 Advisors or More)." The independent RIA, which currently manages about $1.1B in assets, helps wealth creators, wealth inheritors and their families better navigate the complexity in their financial lives so they can have more time to do the things they are passionate about as they pursue their destiny.

"This recognition highlights the incredible commitment and dedication of our team who strives to deliver an exceptional client experience tailored to the unique situations, goals, and aspirations of those we are privileged to serve," said Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners. "We are honored to stand alongside a special group of peers." The Florida-based independent RIA does business as Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management and Nichols Wealth Partners.

Ruggie founded the firm with a mission and purpose to provide compelling wealth and investment management capabilities and services that seek to give clients more freedom to do what they enjoy with those they love. The Destiny Wealth Partners' team embraces innovation and is committed to rejecting complacency as they find financial solutions that can better people's lives.

According to Key Media, publisher of InvestmentNews, the judging process is conducted by an expert panel of industry leaders and senior representatives and recognizes the significant work and achievements of the nation's "most outstanding advisory team for their excellence over the past 12 months in areas including client service and innovation."

Finalists are selected based on their response to questions across a range of qualitative and quantitative criteria and performance metrics. The judging process is rigorous and independent.

Winners will be announced June 20, 2024, at a black-tie event to be held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

About Destiny Wealth Partners

Central Florida-based Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent RIA which currently manages about $1.1B in assets, was founded by CEO Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, an entrepreneur and 30+ year veteran of the investment and wealth management industries. The firm was created to simplify complexity for their HNW and UHNW clients—which include entrepreneurs, executives, families, and foundations — and to help them overcome the problems and challenges that come from managing significant resources. The Destiny Wealth Partners' team is committed to providing high-impact overall financial management services and capabilities, and to helping ensure their clients' legal, tax, and other professional services are delivered in unison. They help free up more time for their clients to do the things they are passionate about, and to help them achieve their highest destiny. Ruggie has been recognized among Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors seven times (most recently achieving the #1 Ranking in North Florida), Barron's Top 1200 Advisors (12 times), Financial Advisor Magazine Top RIA (11 times), and has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious Family Wealth Report Awards (3 times). In 2023, Destiny Wealth Partners was named to Forbes Top 250 RIA Firms, USA Today/Statista Best 500 Advisory Firms, and InvestmentNews 75 Fastest Growing RIAs. To learn more, visit www.destinyfamilyoffice.com.

About InvestmentNews

Published by Key Media, InvestmentNews is the trusted resource for financial advisors, providing investment news and analysis, extensive coverage and expert insights. They are dedicated to providing timely and accurate information that helps their audience make informed decisions, stay ahead of industry trends and grow their businesses. They are dedicated to fostering a community of knowledge-sharing and collaboration among their readers and contributors, and to be a trusted and indispensable resource for the financial-services industry, delivering value and innovation through their news coverage, research, events and multimedia platforms.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management, and Nichols Wealth Partners. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Wealth Partners or its firms are engaged, or continue to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Wealth Partners by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, may base their selections on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser or firm.

