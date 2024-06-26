Destiny Wealth Partners Named "RIA Team of the Year"

Inaugural Award Recognizes Exceptionalism in Wealth and Investment Management

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Wealth Partners has been selected as "RIA Team of the Year (10 Advisors or More)" in the prestigious InvestmentNews 2024 Awards of Excellence. The independent RIA, which currently manages approximately $1.1B in assets, helps wealth creators, wealth inheritors and their families better navigate the complexity in their financial lives so they can have more time to focus on what they are most passionate about. The firm is focused on challenging the status quo in wealth and investment management, seeking to enable clients to achieve their destiny as a result. The InvestmentNews Awards honor the remarkable contributions and outstanding achievements of financial advisors and brokerages who have demonstrated steadfast dedication, exceptional professionalism, and unwavering commitment to their clients' success.

"The one word that comes to mind is, 'Gratitude'. I am so grateful for the clients who put their trust and confidence in us, to our team who shows an unwavering commitment to those we serve and to our dedication to never being complacent, which continually challenges us to do more and at ever-higher levels of excellence," said Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners. "We are truly honored to stand alongside a stellar group of peers." The Florida-based independent RIA does business as Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management and Nichols Wealth Partners.

Ruggie founded the firm with a mission and purpose to provide compelling wealth and investment management capabilities and services that seek to give clients more freedom to do what they enjoy with those they love. The Destiny Wealth Partners' team embraces innovation and is committed to delivering financial solutions that can better people's lives.

According to Key Media, publisher of InvestmentNews, the judging process is conducted by an expert panel of industry leaders and senior representatives and recognizes the significant work and achievements of the nation's most outstanding advisory team for their excellence over the past 12-months in areas including client service and innovation. Finalists are selected based on their response to questions across a range of qualitative and quantitative criteria and performance metrics. The judging process is independent and rigorous.

Winners were announced at a black-tie gala held on June 20, 2024, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

About Destiny Wealth Partners

Central Florida-based Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent RIA which currently manages approximately $1.1B in assets, was founded by CEO Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, an entrepreneur and 30+ year veteran of the investment and wealth management industries. The firm was created to simplify complexity for their HNW and UHNW clients—which include entrepreneurs, executives, families, and foundations—and to help them overcome the problems and challenges that come from managing significant resources. The Destiny Wealth Partners' team is committed to providing high-impact financial management services and capabilities, and to helping ensure their clients' legal, tax, and other professional services are delivered in unison. They help free up more time for their clients to do the things they are passionate about, and to help them achieve their highest destiny. Ruggie has been recognized among Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors seven times (most recently achieving the #1 Ranking in North Florida), Barron's Top 1200 Advisors (12 times), Financial Advisor Magazine Top RIA (11 times), and has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious Family Wealth Report Awards (3 times). In 2023, Destiny Wealth Partners was named to Forbes Top 250 RIA Firms, USA Today/Statista Best 500 Advisory Firms, and InvestmentNews 75 Fastest Growing RIAs. To learn more, visit www.destinyfamilyoffice.com.

About InvestmentNews

Published by Key Media, InvestmentNews is the trusted resource for financial advisors, providing investment news and analysis, extensive coverage and expert insights. They are dedicated to providing timely and accurate information that helps their audience make informed decisions, stay ahead of industry trends and grow their businesses. They work to foster a community of knowledge-sharing and collaboration among their readers and contributors, and to be a trusted and indispensable resource for the financial-services industry, delivering value and innovation through their news coverage, research, events and multimedia platforms.

