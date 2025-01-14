Destiny Wealth Partners Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025

This award recognizes Destiny Wealth Partner's commitment to providing access to top-line service and capabilities, and to staying ahead of the curve to help clients simplify the complexities inherent in the unique financial challenges they face.

TAVARES, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Central Florida-based Destiny Wealth Partners, announced today that the independent RIA has been recognized as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, who partnered to identify what they called the "best of the best" after conducting a large-scale study that analyzed over 15,000 financial advisories registered with the SEC. The study identified the top 750 advisory firms in the U.S. based on criteria which included long and short-term asset performance, client performance, advisor expertise and client ratio, and breadth of service offerings.

"In today's financial landscape, Americans want more than just advice—they want a trusted partner to help them achieve their financial goals," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025, highlighting companies that exemplify what it means to be a financial leader in today's market."

"Recognition by Newsweek and Plant-A-Insights Group is a result of the dedication and commitment of our entire team," said Ruggie. "I believe it is due in no small measure to the depth and breadth of the capabilities and service we offer our clients, including the select access we offer to accredited investors and qualified purchasers to invest in innovative, high-growth industries through alternative, direct and co-investments offerings, our unwavering determination to put our clients first in everything we do, and our proactive decision never to be complacent. We are innovators and problem solvers who are always on the lookout for new ways to improve the service and the experience we provide our clients."

Destiny Wealth Partners, which conducts business as Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management, Nichols Wealth Partners, and Destiny Wealth, has more than $1.2B in assets managed. The firm was also recognized as The InvestmentNews RIA Team of the Year in 2024 (10 Advisors or More), and among Forbes 250 Top RIA Firms. Ruggie, an entrepreneur and 30+ year veteran of the financial industry, is also ranked #1 in North Florida on the list of Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and has been named to the list of Barron's Top 1200 Advisors 12 times.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Ruggie Wealth Management, Destiny Family office, Nichols Wealth Partners and Destiny Wealth. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, or Destiny Wealth Partners and its firms. The expressed views, thoughts, and opinions in this article belong solely to their authors and are not an investment recommendation or an opinion issued by Destiny Wealth Partners or its affiliates. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. These recognitions should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. Additional disclosures and important information at www.destinywealthpartners.com/disclosures.

