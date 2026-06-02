Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads: Raythink Unveils Intelligent Thermal Imaging Fire Prevention Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology is showcasing its intelligent thermal imaging solutions for fire prevention under the theme "Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads" at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026 in Hall 12, Booth D70/42, one of the world's leading trade fairs for emergency response and fire prevention technologies.

Early Hotspot Detection for Proactive Fire Safety

Raythink Technology Showcases a Range of Advanced Thermal Imaging Solutions for Fire Prevention at INTERSCHUTZ 2026

"Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads" highlights the key advantage of thermal imaging in fire prevention: early detection.

Thermal imaging detects infrared radiation emitted by all objects above absolute zero and visualizes temperature differences to enable early fire risk detection. As a result, thermal imaging is one of the earliest technologies capable of detecting fire at its incipient stage.

This capability is further enhanced by Raythink's multisensing and AI technologies. The PC5 series multi-spectrum cameras showcased at the exhibition enable long-range smoke and fire detection beyond 15 km, while the TN460U-XT series operates in environments up to 220°C and measures temperatures up to 2000°C. Raythink's self-developed VIS Patrol platforms provide real-time temperature monitoring and fire risk analysis.

Together, Raythink's integrated hardware and software capabilities form a complete intelligent fire detection system, enabling early warning, accurate identification, and rapid response across diverse environments.

Real-World Applications

"Safeguarding Tomorrow" is the official theme of INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026. Forest protection, industrial safety, and critical infrastructure are key application areas where Raythink's thermal imaging technologies are already widely applied to deliver on that promise.

To date, Raythink's thermal imaging systems have been deployed in dozens of forest protection projects, covering over 1,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of 140,000 football fields. Its dual-spectrum PTZ cameras enable 24/7, 360-degree automated patrols across forest areas, significantly reducing manual inspections by forest rangers, helping lower fire risks.

In industrial safety applications, its devices are widely used for plant fire safety monitoring, equipment overheating detection, warehouse protection, gas leak detection and electrical cabinet monitoring. A key application is EV lithium-ion battery thermal safety management, as detailed in a Raythink white paper released earlier this year.

These use cases underscore the broad applicability of Raythink's thermal imaging solutions in modern fire prevention.

Join Raythink at Hall 12, Booth D70/42 during INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026 to discover how our intelligent thermal imaging technology enables earlier and more reliable fire prevention.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com

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