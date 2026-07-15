Determinate Systems Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Authorization gives federal agencies a governed, enterprise-ready path to secure software supply chains, including environments handling CUI

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Determinate Systems, the company bringing Nix to the enterprise as a secure software supply chain platform for critical infrastructure, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. The authorization gives U.S. government contractors and agencies, including those handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), access to FlakeHub and Determinate Systems' broader Nix tooling in environments where security, auditability, and compliance requirements have historically limited adoption.

Engineering teams across government and industry are losing control of their software supply chains. AI-generated code, growing dependency graphs, skyrocketing pull request volume, and increasingly complex deployment targets from cloud to edge devices, robotics, and autonomous systems are making it harder to prove exactly what has been built, how it was built, and what is currently running on deployed systems. Determinate Systems uses Nix to solve this problem by making software builds reproducible, attestable, and secure in order to help organizations build and deploy the same way across developer machines, continuous integration (CI), cloud, edge, and physical AI. With FedRAMP High Authorization, Determinate Systems turns Nix into a governed, enterprise-ready platform that federal agencies can deploy with confidence.

Determinate Systems' FedRAMP High Authorization gives federal agencies access to capabilities that were previously out of reach in high-compliance environments, including:

Secure Nix binary caching and Nix collaboration that turn ad-hoc Nix workflows into a faster, governed process supporting compliance requirements

that turn ad-hoc Nix workflows into a faster, governed process supporting compliance requirements Private software artifact and configuration sharing through private Nix flakes, with role-based access controls and centralized organizational management

through private Nix flakes, with role-based access controls and centralized organizational management Federated authentication and zero-trust access controls , including integration with enterprise identity providers and fine-grained policies down to the artifact level

, including integration with enterprise identity providers and fine-grained policies down to the artifact level Trusted publishing and provenance controls , including precise versioning and publishing restricted to authorized CI/CD systems

, including precise versioning and publishing restricted to authorized CI/CD systems Faster builds and deployments through binary caching that skips redundant CI builds and supports zero-evaluation deployments in resource-constrained or critical environments

that skips redundant CI builds and supports zero-evaluation deployments in resource-constrained or critical environments Secure, signed Nix packages with continuous SLA-backed CVE remediation, full binary cache coverage, optional packages built to support only FIPS-compliant cryptography, and dedicated tools for generating and auditing SBOMs

"The technology industry is in the middle of a software supply chain catastrophe. Determinate Systems is built on Nix, and Nix is unusually well suited to this problem by design," said Graham Christensen, co-founder and CTO of Determinate Systems. "The federal government's growing focus on software bills of materials and supply chain transparency gives this moment a real policy tailwind. Software teams increasingly need Determinate Nix to meet rigorous compliance requirements, and Determinate Systems makes that possible with FlakeHub's FedRAMP High environment, even if they don't otherwise require FedRAMP."

A rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program, FedRAMP is designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies. Knox's managed cloud infrastructure made this milestone achievable by absorbing the complexity of FedRAMP compliance, eliminating the authorization bottleneck that has historically delayed cloud innovation in the federal sector.

"Federal agencies are increasingly exposed to software supply chain risk, from unclear dependencies to configuration drift that can create mission, safety, or compliance failures," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With the support of Knox, agencies can now put Determinate Systems' governed Nix platform to work building, deploying, and auditing software with the confidence that critical infrastructure demands."

Agencies can learn more about Determinate Systems' secure Nix platform at https://determinate.systems and FedRAMP Authorization via Knox at knoxsystems.com.

About Determinate Systems



Determinate Systems is the secure software supply chain for critical infrastructure. Founded by the creators of Nix, Determinate helps engineering teams make software reproducible, attestable, and secure across development, CI, cloud, edge, and production systems. With Determinate Nix, FlakeHub, and Determinate Secure Packages, organizations can control their dependencies, builds, configurations, and runtime environments so software builds and runs the same every time, everywhere. Learn more at determinate.systems.

About Knox Systems



Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc