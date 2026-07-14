Tractian Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems, Bringing Asset Health Intelligence to Federal Agencies

Authorization Delivers the Frontier of Industrial AI and Predictive Maintenance to Federal and Defense Facilities

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractian, the company that brings the frontier of industrial AI and predictive maintenance to mission-critical infrastructure, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. Through the partnership, Tractian's platform is deployed within Knox's authorized cloud environment, enabling federal agencies to securely deploy its solutions. FedRAMP High Authorization provides a compliant path to bring asset health monitoring to the critical operations that keep facilities running and mission-ready.

Federal and defense operations run on physical assets, and keeping those assets running is what keeps facilities ready, production on schedule, and the services the public depends on online. While federal facilities run on the same rotating equipment as private industry, they demand far stricter security and compliance requirements. With FedRAMP Authorization, Tractian provides the federal teams behind that equipment the intelligence to catch failures before they happen, with the necessary level of protection, capability, and security the environments demand.

Federal industrial facilities, from depots and arsenals to energy sites, water systems, logistics, and the supply chains behind defense production, all depend on the same thing: equipment staying up. Yet, traditional maintenance is largely reactive or calendar-based. Crews wait for a breakdown or service equipment on a fixed schedule regardless of need, and most teams only learn a machine is failing after it already has. Tractian AI-powered sensors and condition monitoring platform surface developing failures early enough for teams to act on their own terms, turning maintenance from emergency response into planned work. Less unplanned downtime means stronger mission readiness, and more time back for the people responsible for critical assets. With FedRAMP High Authorization, agencies gain access to real-time asset health intelligence inside an authorized environment, with continuous, AI-driven monitoring that can extend as a shared standard across departments, with deployment options spanning AWS GovCloud, on-premise and edge, and fully air-gapped environments for the most restricted facilities.

"We built Tractian to bring the frontier of Industrial AI to the assets critical operations depend on," said Igor Marinelli, CEO of Tractian. "FedRAMP Authorization brings that to the federal and defense teams whose reliability the country counts on, giving them the intelligence to see failures coming and keep them mission-ready."

FedRAMP High Authorization builds on Tractian's existing SOC 2 Type II report and ISO 27001 certification, deepening a security and compliance foundation that federal environments demand. Knox's managed cloud infrastructure absorbed the complexity of FedRAMP compliance, clearing the authorization bottleneck that has historically delayed cloud innovation in the federal sector.

"Federal and defense facilities run on physical assets that can't afford unplanned downtime - when a critical machine goes down, readiness and mission delivery go down with it," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With the support of Knox, agencies can now put Tractian predictive maintenance solutions to work keeping mission-critical equipment running, with the security and compliance these environments demand."

Agencies can learn more about Tractian's asset health monitoring for mission-critical operations at tractian.com, and to learn more about FedRAMP Authorization via Knox, visit knoxsystems.com.

About Tractian

Tractian is fine-tuning old-school heavy machinery via AI, now available to support federal agencies through an authorized cloud environment. Our sensors monitor machine health in real time, giving federal operations the asset intelligence to catch failures before they become downtime, and the visibility they need to keep mission-critical equipment running. With FedRAMP High Authorization, Tractian brings that same intelligence to government facilities, delivered within a FedRAMP High authorized cloud environment with the security and compliance these environments require. Tractian helps government agencies stay reliable, mission-ready, and running without interruption.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc