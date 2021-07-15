Determine dyslexia even at a distance with the FAR Screening Form Remote!

Identify children at risk for dyslexia even at a distance with the FAR Screening Form Remote! Tweet this

Because the FAR Screening Form Remote was developed for use via teleconferencing, it offers examiners and examinees the ability to stay socially distant and as safe as possible. Beyond pandemic needs, the FAR Screening Form Remote provides the ability to use this trusted dyslexia screening instrument in a variety of circumstances where face-to-face assessment is not possible.

Equivalency between paper-and-pencil and digital formats has been proven through an extensive comparison study. A free white paper compares the two formats and establishes that the formats are interchangeable and congruent.

"The pandemic has spurred us to rethink the way tests are administered," said Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "The FAR Screening Form Remote allows practitioners the ability to screen students at risk for dyslexia even when they can't be in the same place, making assessment more accessible and providing more opportunities for students to get the help they need."

The FAR Screening Form Remote can be administered to individuals from prekindergarten through college and offers grade-based normative data.

