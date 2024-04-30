Deterra Honored As Silver Stevie Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards

Deterra® Drug Deactivation System Wins Silver Stevie for Products in the Area of Sustainability & Climate Protection

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.'s Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System was named a winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the category "Products in the Area of Sustainability & Climate Protection" in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Deterra uses organic activated carbon and tap water to render drugs inert, making them unretrievable for misuse and safe to throw away in household trash without contaminating landfills or waterways. It is the only product available that is scientifically proven to destroy prescription and over-the-counter medicine, right at home.

"We take pride in making our products environmentally sound throughout the product lifecycle, from bio-based plastic packaging to using wind-generated energy. And, according to Braskem's calculations, every case of Deterra produced can prevent up to five pounds of carbon dioxide from contributing to Global Warming Potential," said Jason Sundby, President of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "We are honored to have these consistent efforts recognized by the Stevie Awards, alongside the other sustainability leaders and innovators in the category."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. And over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

SOURCE Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.