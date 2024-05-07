Deterra Household Mailing Campaign Recognized by 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System's Household Mailing Campaign Wins SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, was announced as a winner of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. The Deterra Household Mailing Campaign was awarded the SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award, which is Deterra's third SEAL Award win, having previously been recognized for its sustainable products in 2022 and 2021.

"Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact," commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards.

Deterra uses organic activated carbon and tap water to render drugs inert, making them unretrievable for misuse and safe to throw away in household trash without contaminating landfills or waterways. It is the only product available that is scientifically proven to destroy prescription and over-the-counter medicine, right at home. And, most recently, Verde launched the Deterra Household Mailing Campaign, which provides proper education and drug disposal options straight to individuals' doors.

"We're elated to have our Deterra Household Mailing Campaign recognized by the SEAL Awards for Sustainable Innovation," said Jason Sundby, President of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "The mission of our campaign is to provide communities with proper drug disposal options and education that not only prevent the misuse of prescription and over-the-counter medications, but also protects our environment and waterways."

According to Braskem, the largest bio-based polymer producer in the world, every case of Deterra produced can prevent up to five pounds of carbon dioxide from contributing to Global Warming Potential. Deterra products are environmentally sound throughout the entire product lifecycle, including bio-based plastic packaging and use of wind-generated energy in its facilities.

For more information on the Deterra Household Mailing Campaign, please visit: https://deterrasystem.com/household-mailing-campaign/.

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

