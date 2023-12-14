Detroit area HVAC experts advise homeowners to add energy efficiency to their New Year's resolutions

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says that homeowners can save money and reduce their environmental impact by following a few simple tips in 2024

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that homeowners should include their heating and cooling system when making their New Year's resolutions for 2024.

"We often write down resolutions to lose weight or exercise more to keep our bodies in better shape, but we don't consider that our HVAC systems also need more attention if we want them in their best shape, too," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle says that homeowners can save money and reduce their environmental impact in 2024 by taking some time to care for their heating and cooling

Hottle said homeowners should consider the following tips to improve their HVAC's efficiency:

Change the filters. Most filters need to be replaced once every three months. However, during certain times of the year, there may be more contaminants in the air, so the filter needs to be changed more frequently.

Have annual tune-ups. Homeowners should remember to schedule a maintenance service call for their air conditioning in the spring and another service call for their heating during the fall. Professional HVAC technicians will clean the unit, make tweaks and small repairs and let homeowners know of any potential issues.

Have the ductwork inspected. If a home is more than 15 years old, chances are the ductwork needs to be cleaned, repaired or insulated. An HVAC tech can make sure there are no leaks, mold or other debris within the system.

Install a smart thermostat. Smart or programmable thermostats can save homeowners up to 15% a year on their heating and cooling costs. These thermostats allow residents to create pre-sets so that the system doesn't run as frequently when the house is empty. Smart thermostats can also "learn" the residents' schedules so that it knows when to heat and cool a home accordingly.

Update the HVAC system. Like anything else, HVAC systems have a lifespan. No matter how much care the homeowner provides, they will eventually need to be replaced. Newer systems are also more energy efficient and can help lower utility bills. If an HVAC system is more than 10 years old, the homeowner might consider replacing the unit to cut down on energy costs.

"With the economy the way it is, every little thing helps when it comes to saving money," Hottle said. "So, if a homeowner is looking for ways to cut down on their utility bills or if they simply want to lessen their environmental impact, these tips are some great ways to do both."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air, visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

