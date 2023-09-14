Detroit HVAC company encourages teens to join the trades

C &C Heating & Air Conditioning general manager celebrates National Tradesmen Day by extolling the benefits of a career in the home service industry

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, is celebrating National Tradesmen Day on Sept. 15 by encouraging teenagers and young adults to consider a career in the trades as they prepare for their future.

"When young people are considering a career, they're often not exposed to the benefits of entering into the trades, and that's something we need to correct," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Not only is trade school much less expensive than college, but you can start working sooner so that you're earning money quickly. There are no large student loans to repay. You often leave trade school earning a competitive salary and there are jobs available."

She said that the average cost of attending a four-year college is about four times more expensive than most trade schools. Students can spend, on average, about $132,000 to get a bachelor's degree at a four-year university. However, the average cost to graduate from trade school is approximately $33,000, according to the Center for Employment Training.

Hottle said that Baby Boomers are retiring from the trades in record numbers so HVAC, plumbing and other home service companies often have positions available for trained technicians. In addition to lucrative and available positions, most skilled trades work comes with benefit packages that are as good as those available to college graduates.

"For years, we've told our children that the only way to earn a decent living was to attend college," she said. "And, while it's true that you need higher education to earn a living wage, all kids don't necessarily have to go to college. For students who have a talent for solving problems, like to work with their hands or have an elevated level of technical proficiency, the trades are a great alternative."

National Tradesmen Day was started by Irwin Tools in 2011 to recognize the tradesmen who build the nation's infrastructure and keep its cars running, its water flowing and its lights on. The day is celebrated on the third Friday in September.

"The skilled trades have a lot of opportunities for men, women and minorities looking for long-term work, and we're happy to celebrate National Tradesmen Day," Hottle said. "The trades are fantastic careers to pursue because there is so much growth opportunity in our current climate. The sky's the limit."

