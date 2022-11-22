Detroit Lions, Comerica Bank Launch "Double the Impact" for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

In Support of Pure Heart Foundation, Detroit Lions to match up to $100,000 in donations; Comerica to contribute first $10,000

DETROIT, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Lions and Comerica Bank announced today a new community collaboration as part of the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, encouraging the community to "Double the Impact" by donating to the Pure Heart Foundation, which provides children of incarcerated parents the opportunity to reimagine their lives and break the cycle of generational involvement in the criminal justice system.

The community can support the My Cause My Cleats endeavor by making a donation to the Pure Heart Foundation via its website at https://www.pureheartfoundation.org/doubleourimpact.

For the first $100,000 donated to the campaign, the Detroit Lions will match each of those dollars contributed through Friday, December 9. To kick off the collaboration, Comerica Bank is donating the first $10,000 contributed to the Pure Heart Foundation, a 2022 Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative grantee and community partner of Comerica Bank.

"Each year, My Cause My Cleats allows players to showcase their own worthy causes, and we believe this offers a tremendous platform to bring the community together in an effort to make a difference," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "Through our relationship with the Detroit Lions, we have collectively sought opportunities to impact our communities by directing financial assistance to nonprofit partners, offering volunteer support, and highlighting the missions and work accomplished by incredible organizations who transform the lives of our youth, families, and neighborhoods."

Inspired by the actions of both organizations focused on uplifting the community, another Comerica Bank community partner, the DEFY (Determined Exceptional Fearless Youth) Program, has also committed to "Double the Impact" by committing another $10,000 for the Lions to match.

"The DEFY Program is an outstanding and impactful community partner focused on youth education, enrichment, and empowerment," said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. "When (Executive Director) Stanford Wilkinson heard about this, he reached out and was onboard immediately. Stanford and the DEFY program exemplify how teamwork translates to big wins in the community."

Located in Detroit, Pure Heart Foundation supports children of incarcerated parents and provides services and support to break the cycle by improving their daily lives. Pure Heart has a multi-pronged, holistic model that focuses on six critical areas, including mental health, academic enrichment, family reunification, recreation and arts, cycle breaker initiative and mentorship.

"We are so proud to grow our partnership with Comerica Bank to elevate awareness and financial support for the Pure Heart Foundation as part of the 2022 Detroit Lions My Cause My Cleats initiative," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "Pure Heart is a player-driven social justice partner of ours and exemplifies the core values of My Cause My Cleats to center and give platform to the issues our team is passionate about. Through ours and Comerica Bank's collective efforts, while also giving our fans an opportunity to give directly as well, we can make an even greater impact."

Detroit Lions Inspire Change was launched by Lions players and ownership following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL season. Funds generated from the team's social justice initiative are allocated towards programs and organizations as determined by the players, specializing in three community pillars: scholarship funding, social-educational programs, and medical aid/health assistance. Lions players identified focusing on youth, education, and criminal justice reform as key priorities for 2022 Detroit Lions Inspire Change funding, and Pure Heart Foundation was selected among the seven grantees.

Since 2016, My Cause My Cleats has served as an annual campaign for NFL players, enabling them to honor causes by wearing customized cleats during Week 13 games.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative between the Lions and Comerica expands upon their existing partnership and the community impact programs. During the Lions win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 6, the Comerica Bank Detroit Lions First Down Program achieved a historic milestone in the six-year history of the program when it reached $100,000 in contributions awarded to area community organizations.

Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 173 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank. Download new Comerica Bank corporate logo.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth-oldest franchise.

Pure Heart Foundation

Pure Heart Foundation was designed to break the cycle of generational incarceration by providing wrap around services that will strategically benefit the child of an incarcerated parent and family. Through Pure Heart, each child of an incarcerated parent has a chance to be heard, supported and encouraged to navigate life despite their circumstance. Pure Heart Foundation has developed a program that will ensure children of incarcerated parents will perform at their best capacity and become fitting citizens in our society.

DEFY Program

The DEFY (Determined Exceptional Fearless Youth) Program serves middle and high school students within the Ypsilanti and Metro-Detroit area and assists program students looking to learn and grow through hands-on experiences and mentorship from passionate and caring professionals. The non-profit provides access to free programs for youth such as life skills, leadership guidance, academic enrichment, and financial literacy.

