Detroit Market Gains New Rally House Storefront

TROY, Mich., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's exciting when Rally House debuts a new storefront somewhere many dedicated fans call home, as they're a leading sports and merchandise retailer. The company is thrilled to announce Rally House Oakland Plaza is now open 30 minutes north of Detroit in Troy, MI. This new Rally House store neighbors the Rally House Oakland Mall location but offers a unique shopping experience in the Oakland Plaza shopping center, helping fans in this portion of the metro find authentic team gear and localized merchandise.

Rally House is proud of its strong connection to the fanbase throughout the Detroit area, and the company is excited to strengthen this relationship with a new storefront in Troy. "Our team can't wait to help fans gear up at Rally House Oakland Plaza," explains District Manager Monika Ross. "We're happy to carry locally-inspired merchandise and sports apparel for a large number of pro and college teams, ensuring every customer finds something they love when they visit our store!"

An upside to shopping at Rally House Oakland Plaza is the broad array of products from well-known brands like Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, New Era, and others. There are also many popular professional and collegiate teams in stock at this new Rally House store near Detroit, including the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Lions, Tigers, and many more.

Rally House Oakland Plaza also offers remarkable local merchandise to help area residents and visitors showcase their love for Detroit and Michigan. Patrons can choose local apparel and gifts inspired by famous area brands like Jolly Pumpkin Brewery, Stroh's Beer, and Michigummies.

Shoppers can count on excellent customer service and a fun environment at Rally House Oakland Plaza. Plus, a complete inventory of stand-out products is available online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to any of the 50 states.

For the latest store news and company information, customers can visit the Rally House Oakland Plaza Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouseOaklandPlaza) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

