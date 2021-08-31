Detroit Public Schools Community District Adopts Curriculum Associates' Magnetic Reading™ to Help Accelerate Learning and Build Students' Critical Reading Skills

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) in Detroit, MI recently adopted Curriculum Associates' Magnetic Reading program for students in Grades 3–5. This supplemental program, which will be used by approximately 12,000 students across 74 schools in the district, helps teachers facilitate lively classroom discourse and engage all students with grade-level content as they build their confidence and master critical reading skills.

"A strong reading foundation is so critical to students' ongoing success," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "As part of our continued partnership with the district, we look forward to supporting DPSCD teachers as they work to accelerate learning and drive reading outcomes for their elementary students."

With Magnetic Reading, teachers are provided actionable data and insights, knowledge-rich learning, culturally and linguistically responsive pedagogy, and scaffolds to support learner variability. The program works seamlessly with i-Ready® Assessment, a program used by DPSCD to provide data-driven insights about each student's skill level. Using the data from i-Ready, as well as Magnetic Reading's Grade-Level Scaffolding report, teachers are able to craft a success plan for each student, student group, or strategic pairing by assigning specific Magnetic Reading units and lessons.

Each unit within Magnetic Reading focuses on engaging, interrelated, and culturally relevant texts and Focus Questions to guide learning. As students continue to read in Magnetic Reading, they develop their store of knowledge, connect knowledge to new culturally and linguistically responsive texts, and develop their metacognitive reading skills, all while exploring a wide range of topics and ideas.

Built using the Universal Design for Learning Guidelines, Magnetic Reading also notably helps all students engage with high-quality grade-level texts. As part of this, the program features three types of scaffolds: resources for pre-teaching, embedded supports for students, and formative assessment opportunities. Strategic supports for English Learners are additionally embedded throughout the texts.

To learn more about Magnetic Reading, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Magnetic-Reading.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

