Deucalion Aviation Arranges Acquisition of One Airbus A320 Aircraft on Lease to Vueling

LONDON and NEW YORK and DUBLIN, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deucalion Aviation, a global aviation investment and asset management platform, today announced the acquisition of one Airbus A320-200 aircraft on lease to Vueling Airlines, the Spanish low-cost carrier and a member of International Airlines Group (IAG). Deucalion acted as arranger on behalf of an institutional investor and will continue to serve as lease servicer over the term. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to welcome Vueling to our growing portfolio of airline counterparties and to support an established operator with a strong network position in one of Europe's most dynamic short-haul markets," said Nate Riggs, Chief Commercial Officer of Deucalion Aviation. "Narrowbody demand has proven remarkably durable against a backdrop of constrained OEM output, and transactions like this allow us to deploy capital on behalf of our investors into assets with strong remaining utility and a credible operator behind them. Our relationship-driven sourcing continues to differentiate Deucalion in a competitive market."

The aircraft was sourced through Deucalion's global origination network. This acquisition marks Deucalion's 86th Airbus A320ceo it has managed since 2004. Furthermore, the transaction further diversifies Deucalion's managed portfolio across operator, geography, and aircraft type, and reflects continued appetite for current-generation narrowbody assets backed by experienced servicing.

About Deucalion Aviation

Deucalion Aviation is a global asset manager specializing in mid- to end-of-life commercial aircraft investment and servicing. The firm currently manages over $2 billion of aircraft assets and employs approximately 50 professionals across its key offices in New York City, London, and Dublin.

With over 20 years of heritage in aviation, Deucalion provides its institutional investor base with comprehensive asset management solutions spanning sourcing, underwriting, technical oversight, lease management, restructurings, transitions, and remarketing. The platform maintains long-standing relationships with airlines, lessors, MRO providers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Deucalion partners with institutional investors across the capital stack and is focused on generating long-term value through disciplined investment selection and active lifecycle management.

Additional information is available at https://deucalion.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Deucalion Aviation