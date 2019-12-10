Developer Buttry & Brown Pledges $50 Million to Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool for Future Growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent real estate developer Buttry & Brown Development, LLC pledges $50M in funds to Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool to further its national expansion plans.

Prior to their recent pledge, Buttry & Brown has already invested approximately $65 million to build and develop 14 LSP preschools across the county. This includes projects located in Austin, San Antonio, Southlake TX; The Woodlands TX, Lakeway TX, Gilbert AZ, Broomfield CO, Alpharetta GA, Roswell GA, Granite Bay CA, Overland Park KS, Chesterfield MO, and O'Fallon MO.

"We are excited and proud to be a part of Little Sunshine's past and future growth," said Stephen Brown, Principle of Buttry & Brown. "LSP is well known by families and in the industry for developing and operating high quality, award-winning preschools in the communities they serve. The decision to make this sort of investment in LSP's future was an easy one for us."

"Our expansion goals are fueled by our passion to provide high quality infant care and early education to children and families in the communities we serve," said Brett Roubal, President of Playhouse Development. "We are very excited to continue our development relationship with Buttry & Brown, who has been a trusted partner of ours for the last 5 years. Their commitment to quality, innovative thinking and open communication make them the perfect partner to help expand our brand even further nationally by developing sites for our beautiful castle building."

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool has 23 operating preschools and another 6 preschools under construction across the country, providing an elite standard for educational child care. They are dedicated to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment to each of their students allowing them to grow socially and emotionally at their own pace. For more information about LSP visit https://www.littlesunshine.com.

About Buttry & Brown

Buttry & Brown Development LLC is one of the nation's foremost real estate development, financing and construction firms. The Buttry & Brown team has exceptional experience in providing expert guidance and management during all stages of real estate development and construction. They specialize in providing turnkey solutions for companies that want to expand their business without being distracted by the challenges of development and construction. For more information about Buttry & Brown Development, see http://www.buttry-brown.com.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool

