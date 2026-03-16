deviceWISE® to Showcase Active Intelligence for Industrial Operations Live at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Experience an autonomous, end‑to‑end operations demo featuring Fault Detection and Workstation Sentinel.

Discover how these capabilities are powered by deep integration with NVIDIA edge AI technologies, including NVIDIA Metropolis VSS Blueprint, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason and NVIDIA Isaac Sim™.

See how deviceWISE transforms OT and IT data into active intelligence, enabling real‑time anomaly detection, adaptive SOP generation and autonomous decision‑making at the factory edge.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion's deviceWISE team will showcase how industrial operations are shifting from passive connectivity to active intelligence. The demonstration will feature the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite at NVIDIA GTC , taking place March 16 to 19 in San Jose, California. Visit Booth #1938 to see how artificial intelligence (AI)-driven autonomy is redefining modern manufacturing.

For more information about the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite, visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai/.

The team will run an autonomous, end-to-end operations demonstration featuring Fault Detection and Workstation Sentinel. These two cornerstone capabilities are now enhanced through deep integration with the latest NVIDIA edge AI technologies.

The solution uses NVIDIA Metropolis' Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) with Cosmos Reason, a reasoning vision language model built for physical AI. Together, they deploy native AI agents that can perform complex, adaptive tasks. They can:

Synthesize factory information technology (IT) data with operational technology (OT) contexts

factory information technology (IT) data with operational technology (OT) contexts Analyze root causes of manufacturing faults to improve process reliability

root causes of manufacturing faults to improve process reliability Detect anomalies and trigger contextual, real-time alerts

anomalies and trigger contextual, real-time alerts Generate dynamic standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guide operators through resolution

dynamic standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guide operators through resolution Feed structured insights into deviceWISE OT and IT pipelines

deviceWISE collects and synchronizes OT machine data with the enterprise IT context. The platform transforms disconnected streams into actionable assets.

This approach delivers crucial intelligence to each level of the factory, from the shop floor to the executive suite. Instead of reacting to events after they occur, manufacturers gain continuous, AI-driven situational awareness. They can transform historically underutilized sources into immediate value.

The demonstration also integrates NVIDIA Isaac Sim digital twins. Teams can use them to iterate, validate and stress test scenarios safely before deploying them on the shop floor.

Once validated, the system runs on the premises or at the edge. Telit Cinterion's industrial‑grade 5G backhaul supports resilient operation, even in segmented or bandwidth‑constrained industrial networks.

Cosmos Reason, Metropolis VSS Blueprint, Isaac Sim and deviceWISE work together. They unify video analytics, reasoning and automation into a single autonomous operations framework.

These capabilities map directly to use cases, including:

Quality inspection

Fault recovery

Process insights

Workstation oversight

This illustrates how manufacturers can progress rapidly from pilot to scaled deployment.

"Manufacturers are under pressure to operate with more speed, precision and intelligence than ever before. We're integrating deviceWISE with NVIDIA's latest edge AI technologies. As a result, industrial operations can shift from passive data collection to real-time autonomous decision-making," said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. "This is the future of industrial intelligence. We're excited to showcase it live at GTC."

As production environments become faster and more complex, traditional monitoring systems cannot keep pace. The deviceWISE Intelligence Suite, enhanced by NVIDIA, enables real‑time intelligent workstation monitoring. It also supports autonomous decision-making at the factory edge. Connectivity now acts as an intelligent participant in operations, marking a new era of industrial intelligence.

Join Telit Cinterion at NVIDIA GTC, Booth 1938 to explore how we empower industrial operations with the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite. Visit www.telit.com for details.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

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Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

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SOURCE Telit Cinterion