Telit Cinterion Expands 5G Leadership with New 3GPP Release 18 Modules and FRMCS-Ready Variant

Introduces FE990D50 and FE990D60 series based on Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 4 Elite platforms for high-performance industrial and enterprise applications

Delivers up to 8RX MIMO, enhanced carrier aggregation and advanced RF performance for next-generation 5G CPEs and networking devices

Expands into railway communications with a new FRMCS-ready variant supporting Bands n100 and n101

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, today announced the launch of its FE990D50 and FE990D60 series. The next-generation 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6 LGA modules are engineered for high-performance industrial and enterprise applications.

The new modules are built on the latest Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite 3GPP Release (Rel) 18 platforms. For next-generation 5G devices, they deliver:

Enhanced throughput

Broader carrier aggregation

Improved radio frequency (RF) performance

Support for eight receive (8RX) antennas

Advanced connectivity features

For more information about the Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform, visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/networking-infrastructure/products/fwa-series/fwa-gen-4-elite-platform.

For more information about Telit Cinterion 5G modules, visit: https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-5g/.

The FE990D50 and FE990D60 families are designed to power use cases, including:

Advanced 5G customer premises equipment (CPE)

Professional video systems

Networking infrastructure

Enterprise gateways

Mission-critical industrial systems

The portfolio also introduces a new variant, the FE990D60-FR. It supports Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) Bands n100 and n101 in addition to public 5G bands. This variant addresses the evolving connectivity needs of railway operators across EMEA.

"Industrial and enterprise customers are demanding more from 5G. They need higher throughput, stronger RF performance and the flexibility to support specialized verticals like transportation," said Neset Yalcinkaya, president of IoT hardware at Telit Cinterion. "With our FE990D50 and FE990D60 series, built on the latest 3GPP Rel 18 platforms, we're delivering a future-ready solution for industrial deployments. It combines high performance with the reliability and longevity those deployments require."

"We are pleased to support Telit Cinterion's launch of its new modules, built on Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platforms," said Dino Flore, vice president of technology, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Together, we are enabling the advanced connectivity and reliability required for industrial and enterprise 5G deployments."

3GPP Rel 18 Performance for Demanding Applications

The FE990D50 and FE990D60 modules support 5G NR sub-6 stand-alone (SA) with 8RX support in North America and EMEA. They enable superior signal reception and throughput in challenging RF environments.

LTE Category (Cat) 20 supports advanced downlink and uplink carrier aggregation. It ensures backward compatibility and strong data performance in hybrid network environments.

The modules are designed for edge intelligence and advanced networking use cases. They integrate a quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A55 processor running at 2.2 gigahertz (GHz). This processor enables local processing and application hosting. Support for Linux 6.6 and OpenWRT 24.10 provides flexibility for custom firmware development and network feature integration.

Additional key features include:

High-performance L1 + L5 GNSS for precise positioning

Support for up to three Wi-Fi transceivers and two Ethernet interfaces

Industrial temperature range from −40° C to +85° C

Future-proofed printed circuit board (PCB) design to enable smooth migration to upcoming feature enhancements

Expanding 5G into Rail and Mission-Critical Infrastructure

With the FE990D60-FR variant, Telit Cinterion addresses emerging FRMCS requirements. It supports railway networks as they transition to next-generation broadband communication systems.

Trials for FRMCS deployments are set to begin this year in partnership with key industry players. They will position Telit Cinterion at the forefront of railway digital transformation.

Regional Availability and Engineering Samples

The FE990D series will be available in multiple regional variants to support global deployments:

FE990D50-NAD and FE990D60-NAD for North America

FE990D50-RWD and FE990D60-RWD for EMEA

FE990D60-FR for EMEA, including FRMCS Bands n100 and n101

Engineering samples for the FE990D50-NAD are available now. FE990D60-NAD and FE990D50-RWD samples are planned for April. FE990D60-RWD and FE990D60-FR samples are expected in Q3 2026.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion