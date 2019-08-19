Devin Beresheim to lead Lockton Specialty Practices

"Devin's background and experience will be a huge benefit to our clients, Producers and Associates," said Ron Lockton, president and CEO, Lockton Companies. "The very best in the industry are choosing Lockton's private ownership and entrepreneurial culture, and we're energized to have Devin join our team."

Beresheim, a 28-year insurance industry veteran, joins Lockton from Marsh where he most recently served as the Financial and Professional Liability (FINPRO) Practice Leader – U.S. and Canada. In this role, Devin led the practice responsible for providing strategic advice to clients related to directors and officers (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), cyber/privacy, transactional risk, and related insurance products and solutions.

"I am thrilled to join a firm with a world-class culture that has consistently outpaced the industry with tremendous growth. It is a testament to Lockton's client-first approach," said Beresheim. "Lockton stands out in a consolidating marketplace, and their priorities are clear – clients, Associates and community."

Beresheim will lead Lockton Financial Services and will build strategic growth plans across Lockton's specialty practices. He will also work closely with Anthony Dagostino, who recently joined Lockton, to build out cyber strategies.

"Using a baseball analogy, Devin is the rare five-tool player," said Clune. "He is well-respected in the marketplace with deep carrier relationships and is a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 clients. He's a great recruiter, has a strategic business mind, and is a great leader of people."

Beresheim currently serves on the board of governors of the World of Children, a global organization dedicated to dramatically improving children's lives by identifying and recognizing extraordinary individuals who work on behalf of children in need.

