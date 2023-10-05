Devo and CyberMaxx Deepen Partnership to Bring World-Class Managed Detection and Response Services to Enterprises

Industry leaders combine market-leading SIEM with an award-winning MDR solution to deliver faster and more effective threat detection and response

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, is announcing today that it's deepened its partnership with CyberMaxx, a tech-enabled cybersecurity company, to deliver market-leading managed detection and response (MDR) services to enterprises.

In Q2 of 2023, CyberMaxx's threat research team identified over 1,147 successful ransomware attacks, a 26% increase from Q1. Many security teams are grappling with increased and more sophisticated cyberattacks, which have also created a more complex environment that security teams have to manage. These factors, combined with the ongoing shortage of cyber talent, are prompting more organizations to turn to managed services to help them respond to and contain threats faster.

Through this partnership, CyberMaxx fully integrates Devo Intelligent SIEM with its MaxxMDR solution, which provides defensive services that can be combined with proactive offensive capabilities to give customers comprehensive security coverage. CyberMaxx will help security teams realize the full potential of Devo through an MDR model that optimizes data collection and threat detection, integrates 24x7x365 monitoring and response capabilities, and uses offensive security to drive continuous improvement.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Devo, a security industry leader, after many years of successfully monitoring their SIEM on behalf of customers. A stronger commitment makes it easier for our customers to have comprehensive coverage," said Brian Ahern, CEO, CyberMaxx. "Our flexible deployment model for Devo gives customers greater control to run their security operations in the way that best suits them. With more and more customers desiring best-in-class technology paired with around-the-clock security coverage, Devo and CyberMaxx deliver a comprehensive engine for securing our customers' environments."

CyberMaxx gives customers the flexibility to choose how they engage with the MDR service. Devo customers can leverage a co-managed deployment while maintaining the ability to query security event data, build custom detection rules and access log files directly. CyberMaxx can also fully manage the detection and response process through a proprietary Devo license for customers who want a hands-off approach.

"We're proud to work with an industry-leading service partner such as CyberMaxx to secure our shared customers," said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO, Devo. "CyberMaxx's innovative method of bringing offensive capabilities to fuel defensive monitoring gives a more complete approach to securing our customers' environments. Our customers can be confident that they're continually improving their security posture."

MSSP Alert recently named CyberMaxx one of the top 50 MSSP cybersecurity providers in its Top 250 MSSP 2023 report . Devo also offers award-winning technology, winning gold in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and was recognized as the Most Comprehensive SIEM solution in the Global Infosec Awards hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn more about CyberMaxx's MaxxMDR offering and how it can work with Devo here.

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Through a comprehensive set of services, CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native security analytics platform that combines the power of people and intelligent automation to confidently defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo augments security teams with AI — enabling you to continuously scale SOC efficiency, increase the speed of threat detection and response, and gain greater clarity to empower bold action, minimize risk, and maximize outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

