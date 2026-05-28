DeVry University and StraighterLine Expand Partnership to Make Higher Education More Accessible and Affordable for Independent Students

Partnership offers transfer credit opportunities and tuition savings for StraighterLine students

LISLE, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeVry University and StraighterLine today announced the expansion of their partnership with the online education platform to help students take the next step in their education journey with undergraduate transfer credit opportunities and tuition savings for those who apply and qualify.

"This partnership reflects DeVry University's continued commitment to affordability, flexibility and career-focused education," said Jason Horne, chief strategy and transformation officer at DeVry University. "By removing financial barriers and recognizing prior learning, we're helping more students take meaningful steps toward achieving their academic and professional goals."

As workforce demands continue to evolve, more students are seeking flexible, cost-effective ways to advance their education. Through the expanded collaboration, eligible StraighterLine students will receive tuition and fee savings when enrolling at DeVry University.

Additionally, students may be eligible to transfer their credits toward DeVry undergraduate programs, helping reduce both time and tuition cost required to earn a credential. Participants will also receive support in identifying program pathways that align with their career goals and prepare them for industry-recognized certifications in high-demand fields such as accounting, project management, cybersecurity and health information technology, to name a few.

"StraighterLine's mission has always been to provide learners with a clear, cost-effective path to educational success," said StraighterLine CEO, Matt Hulett. "In expanding our work with DeVry University, we're proud to empower more students to develop the high-demand skills the modern workforce requires and turn academic ambition into real-world career mobility."

Launched in 2020, the DeVry-StraighterLine partnership established a transfer credit framework designed to help learners accelerate their degree completion. This latest expansion deepens that commitment by extending additional savings and flexible program options to support and help independent learners succeed. Students must meet DeVry's admission requirements to qualify.

For more information, visit DeVry's StraighterLine page.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine offers affordable online college courses for transfer credit, serving more than 200,000 students annually. With a flat monthly membership and pay-as-you-go options, costs are 60 to 80% less than traditional tuition. Our self-paced, ACE-recommended general education and prerequisite courses transfer to 3,000+ colleges and universities, helping students accelerate degree completion.

StraighterLine's portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving diverse education needs: CCEI and ProSolutions Training provide early childhood education credentials and professional development for educators; Preppy delivers professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine remains the market leader for transferable college credit. Together, we empower learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality education solutions. For more information, visit www.straighterline.com.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society's opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university's Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

SOURCE StraighterLine, Inc.