Low-Cost Online Courses from StraighterLine Now Available to Point Park University Students

Easily transferable college credits support flexible, on-demand learning

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StraighterLine, an online education platform that makes it easy for students to take virtual courses for college credit, announced today its new partnership with Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA.

The partnership will help Point Park University students achieve their academic goals by providing access to on-demand, ACE-recommended online courses that apply toward their degree. As the university experiences a 25% increase in new first-year enrollment, the need for flexible, affordable pathways to degree completion continues to grow.

Point Park University students can begin enrolling in StraighterLine courses immediately.

"We're excited to support Point Park's diverse and engaged student body," said Philip Dunne, StraighterLine business leader. "From student-athletes juggling competition schedules and travel to students studying abroad or holding down a job while attending school, StraighterLine increases flexibility and removes barriers for the modern student."

Entering its second provisional year of NCAA Division II membership in the Mountain East Conference, Point Park University is experiencing record student-athlete participation. StraighterLine will support this expanding student-athlete population in maintaining athletic eligibility while progressing toward their degrees on schedule.

"Today's students want alternative options that help them meet both their academic demands and their personal commitments," said Dunne. "StraighterLine is a pioneer in the credit transfer space, and this new partnership underscores our shared commitment to helping more students stay on track and obtain their degree."

StraighterLine's self-paced, pay-as-you-go courses enable students to fulfill prerequisites on their own schedule at below-market pricing. Courses can be started at any time, independent of traditional semester schedules, and many can be completed in as little as 28 days.

StraighterLine's fully online catalog spans business, education, technology, healthcare, liberal arts, and additional general education subjects. Credits are transferable to more than 3,000 colleges and universities, including the majority of higher education institutions in the United States.

To learn more, visit straighterline.com.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine offers affordable online college courses for transfer credit, serving more than 200,000 students annually. With a flat monthly membership and pay-as-you-go options, costs are 60 to 80% less than traditional tuition. Our self-paced, ACE-recommended general education and prerequisite courses transfer to 3,000+ colleges and universities, helping students accelerate degree completion.

StraighterLine's portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving diverse education needs: CCEI and ProSolutions Training provide early childhood education credentials and professional development for educators; Preppy delivers professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine remains the market leader for transferable college credit. Together, we empower learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality education solutions. For more information, visit www.straighterline.com.

About Point Park University

Founded in 1933, Point Park University is a private, comprehensive institution located in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Serving more than 3,500 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, Point Park is recognized for its distinctive blend of liberal arts, business, communications, education, and performing arts programs. The university is home to the nationally acclaimed Conservatory of Performing Arts and emphasizes experiential, career-focused learning across all disciplines.

SOURCE StraighterLine, Inc.