StraighterLine and Bellevue University Launch Accelerated Online Associate Degrees and Certificates in Business and IT

Strategic workforce initiative saves learners time and money while building critical workforce skills

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online education platform StraighterLine announced today its new strategic initiative with longtime partner Bellevue University that will offer students an accelerated, fully online applied associate degree, alongside pathways specific to Business and IT, and Tech Certificate of Completion programs — which are among the most in-demand areas in today's workforce.

Program Highlights:

Fully online applied associate degree

Self-paced courses designed for working adults and career changers

Stackable certificates embedded within each pathway

Up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance for eligible learners

Open enrollment with courses starting year-round

The expanded offering is designed to help working adults and career changers complete courses, and earn college credit and a fully online associate degree at their own pace, while supporting employers' need for skilled, credentialed talent in a rapidly evolving labor market. Enrollment opens February 26.

"Balancing life, jobs, and school isn't easy, especially for learners who are already in the workforce," said StraighterLine President Philip Dunne. "By expanding our partnership with Bellevue University, we're removing time and cost barriers so learners can move forward at a pace that fits their lives and schedule, without sacrificing quality or affordability."

Students choose a career-aligned applied associate degree pathway and earn stackable Business and IT certificates embedded in the program. These credentials show their proficiency in specific, job-relevant skills and competencies, providing immediate value in the workplace.

"Bellevue University has always focused on narrowing the gap between education and the workforce," said Zac Lorenzen, Executive Director, Strategic Partnerships. "By embedding stackable, job-relevant credentials into accelerated associate degrees, this initiative gives learners tangible progress they can use immediately, while giving employers a clearer signal of skills, persistence, and readiness."

Courses can be completed 100% online with personalized, one-on-one advising every step of the way. Degrees are granted through Bellevue University.

StraighterLine learners may be eligible for up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance, which can be combined with other outside scholarships, grants, and financial aid.

"This initiative shortens the distance between education and opportunity," said Dunne. "By lowering costs and offering accelerated pacing, we're opening the door for more learners to advance their careers while helping employers meet critical workforce needs."

Courses can be started at any time, independent of traditional semester schedules. Many can be completed in as little as 28 days. Degrees are granted by Bellevue University

Learn more about StraighterLine's online associate degree program with Bellevue University or enroll at StraighterLine.com .

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine offers affordable online college courses for transfer credit, serving more than 200,000 students annually. With a flat monthly membership and pay-as-you-go options, costs are 60 to 80% less than traditional tuition. Our self-paced, ACE-recommended general education and prerequisite courses transfer to 3,000+ colleges and universities, helping students accelerate degree completion.

StraighterLine's portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving diverse education needs: CCEI and ProSolutions Training provide early childhood education credentials and professional development for educators; Preppy delivers professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine remains the market leader for transferable college credit. Together, we empower learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality education solutions. For more information, visit www.straighterline.com .

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 70,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 85 degree programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission . For more information, visit www.bellevue.edu .

SOURCE StraighterLine, Inc.