DEWAR'S to Become 'Official Blended Scotch Whisky of the U.S. Open'

"DEWAR'S blended Scotch whisky, like the game itself, can trace its prestigious lineage to the windswept dunes and lush valleys of Scotland," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "It's an honor to partner with an iconic brand with a rich history that is often associated with the game. We look forward to collaborating with DEWAR'S on new experiences for U.S. Open Championship fans."

Revered by Scotch whisky drinkers around the globe, DEWAR'S has won more than 1,000 international awards for quality and taste, making it the world's most-awarded blended Scotch whisky.

"DEWAR'S and the U.S. Open Championship share many of the same values rooted in a passion for the game and an embrace of its spirit of sportsmanship, authenticity and camaraderie. We are truly delighted to partner with the U.S. Open Championship to bring exciting and memorable experiences to fans around this special event," commented Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR'S North America.

As part of the partnership commitment, DEWAR'S will produce a special limited-edition commemorative bottle each year. The first such edition in 2021 will be a 19-year-old blended Scotch whisky double-aged and finished exclusively in the finest first-fill American ex-bourbon casks, with part of the proceeds going to the benefit of the USGA Foundation. The bottle celebrating the 121st U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines is expected to be released in the last week of May and will be available from the lead-up to the championship through the final round on Father's Day.

Established in 2017, the USGA Foundation secures resources to fulfill the USGA's commitment to invest in programs and solutions that best serve golf for all who love and play it. The foundation is focused on four (4) impact areas that are essential to the health and future of the game: enhancing the on-course experience for all players, creating a healthier relationship between courses and the environment, celebrating traditions, and preparing future leaders.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About DEWAR'S Blended Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest blended Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

