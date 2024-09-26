DeWitt Attorney Shannon Allen Honored with 2024 Association for Women Lawyers' Mentoring Award

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced Attorney Shannon Allen was honored by the Association for Women Lawyers ("AWL") with its 2024 Mentoring Award.

AWL's Mentoring Award recognizes an attorney who has made an exceptional contribution to the life and career of a young attorney and/or law student. The nominee must have been in practice for at least eight years.

Shannon has been an active member of the AWL since 2012.

"Mentoring is not about simply guiding others, but also about collaborating and growing together. I always learn something valuable from my mentees, whether it is an informal mentoring setting or a formal mentoring program. I am honored to be recognized by AWL and to support the next generation of women attorneys," said Shannon Allen.

At DeWitt, Shannon's practice focuses on business, estate and trust, and fiduciary litigation, and employment litigation. She is an experienced civil litigator, who counsels and guides her clients through the pitfalls of the entire litigation process.

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, family law, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

